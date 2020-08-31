480 Nepalis return from Malaysia

KATHMANDU, AUGUST 30
On the fourth day of the fifth phase of repatriation, a total of 480 Nepalis have returned home.
A total of three flights were conducted today from Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. As per Tribhuvan International Airport, Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) evacuated 151 passengers and Himalaya Airlines repatriated 156 passengers along with one dead body while Malindo Air brought home 173 Nepalis from Kuala Lumpur.
Meanwhile, Shree Airlines evacuated one dead body from Bangkok today.
As per TIA, three flights will be conducted from the United Arab Emirates on Monday.
Amid this, six domestic flights were also conducted today of which, three flights were conducted by Simrik Heli. According to TIA, Simrik Heli and Manang Heli conducted a flight each to Butwal from Kathmandu while Sita Air and Simrik Air also conducted a flight each to Nepalgunj from Kathmandu. Meanwhile, Simrik Air conducted another flight from Dolpa to Kathmandu while Kailash Heli departed to Mustang from Kathmandu.
As the government has restricted regular flight operations during the pandemic, only repatriation, rescue and cargo flights are being operated.
However, the government has announced to resume international flights from September 2.
RAMECHHAP, AUGUST 29 As many as 14 persons were bitten by a rabid dog in Manthali Municipality, Ramechhap, today. Of the 14 persons attacked by the dog, four were taken to Kathmandu-based health facility for further treatment while others have been receiving treatment in Manthali-based Tamakos Read More...
LONDON: The UN refugee agency urged European nations on Saturday to let in hundreds of migrants rescued from the Mediterranean Sea by humanitarian boats — including one sponsored by street artist Banksy. The UNHCR and the International Organization of Migration said more than 200 rescued refuge Read More...
MAKWANPUR: The Makwanpur chapter of Private and Boarding Schools’ Organisation Nepal (PABSON) has decided to cut the salaries of private school teachers in the district. Unable to pay salaries of the teachers owing to the impact of the ongoing pandemic, PABSON has decided to cut salaries for th Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population reported 1221 new cases of coronavirus infection on Sunday with which the nationwide Covid-19 count moved to 38,561. Read Also: Kathmandu valley’s Covid-19 tally spikes, record 429 infections logged on Sunday Of the newly infected persons, 348 Read More...
KATHMANDU: Two more persons with Covid-19 passed away in Dharan, Sunsari district, on Sunday morning. Spokesperson at the BP Koirala Institute of Health Science, Dr Nidesh Sapkota informed that a 74-year-old woman and another 60-year-old man, both from Dharan-17, were admitted to BPKIHS on Saturd Read More...
KATHMANDU: A 65-year-old COVID-19 positive man staying in home-isolation in Dudhpati of Bhaktapur Municipality-1, passed away, on Saturday night. The man who was also suffering from diabetes and hypertension died suddenly, informed Krishna Bahadur Mijar, chief at the District Health Office, Bha Read More...
KATHMANDU: Ministry of Health and Population, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus infection from across the country. As of today, 682,343 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 12,717 samples were tested in the last Read More...
BEIRUT: The death toll from this month’s Beirut port blast has risen to 190 with more than 6,500 injured and three people missing, Lebanon’s caretaker government said in a report dated Sunday. Lebanese authorities are probing what caused highly explosive material stored unsafely for years to Read More...