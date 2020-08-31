480 Nepalis return from Malaysia

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU, AUGUST 30

On the fourth day of the fifth phase of repatriation, a total of 480 Nepalis have returned home.

A total of three flights were conducted today from Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. As per Tribhuvan International Airport, Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) evacuated 151 passengers and Himalaya Airlines repatriated 156 passengers along with one dead body while Malindo Air brought home 173 Nepalis from Kuala Lumpur.

Meanwhile, Shree Airlines evacuated one dead body from Bangkok today.

As per TIA, three flights will be conducted from the United Arab Emirates on Monday.

Amid this, six domestic flights were also conducted today of which, three flights were conducted by Simrik Heli. According to TIA, Simrik Heli and Manang Heli conducted a flight each to Butwal from Kathmandu while Sita Air and Simrik Air also conducted a flight each to Nepalgunj from Kathmandu. Meanwhile, Simrik Air conducted another flight from Dolpa to Kathmandu while Kailash Heli departed to Mustang from Kathmandu.

As the government has restricted regular flight operations during the pandemic, only repatriation, rescue and cargo flights are being operated.

However, the government has announced to resume international flights from September 2.

