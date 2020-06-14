Airfare for repatriation flights reduced

Kathmandu, June 13
The Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation (MoCTCA) has reduced the airfare for repatriation flights, particularly from labour destinations.
Following widespread criticism over high ticket price for the repatriation flights, the airfare has been slashed by up to 20 per cent. In this regard, the ministry had held a meeting today with officials of Nepal Airlines Corporation and Himalaya Airlines.
According to the ministry, the new rate for Malaysia has been set at $372 per person while the previous airfare was $465 per person. Likewise, airfare for Doha has been reduced to $392 from $490.
Airfare for Dubai has been set at $360 per person, down from $450, while airfare for Saudi Arabia has been brought down to $430 from $530 for Dammam while for Riyadh airfare has been deducted to $465 from $565. Similarly for Jeddah, airfare has been reduced to $590 from $690 per person earlier.
For Oman, MoCTCA has set the airfare at $368 per person a drop from $460, whereas airfare for Bahrain has been reduced to $392 from $490. Similarly, new airfare for Kuwait is $410 per person. Prior to this, airfare for Kuwait was $510 per person.
Meanwhile, airfare to Jordan and Cyprus has been reduced to $675 and $730 respectively, from $775 and $830.
NAC has agreed to provide services at the airfare set by the government, while Himalaya Airlines has asked for additional time from MoCTCA for internal homework.
Starting from June 11 the government has been evacuating Nepalis stranded in several countries due to the COVID-19 travel restrictions.
Earlier, the government had been criticised for exorbitant ticket prices for repatriation flights.
“Addressing the concerns of the public, the government has reduced airfare, especially for destinations where a large number of Nepalis are working,” added the statement issued by MoCTCA today. The government has scheduled 67 flights for repatriation, of which three from Kuwait have already been conducted.
The government has a target to bring a total of 24,148 Nepalis needing urgent rescue from 30 different destinations.
For repatriation, NAC is conducting 24 flights, Himalaya Airlines 19 and other foreign airline companies are conducting 24 flights.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 14, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
DHANGADI, JUNE 12 After a week’s journey, Dipak Chaudhary of Dhangadi Sub-metropolitan City-18, Kailali, entered Nepal through Trinagar entry point today. Chaudhary, who worked in a steam company in the Indian state of Maharastra, had completed 21-day quarantine at the company he worked for Read More...
BAJURA, JUNE 12 District Ayurveda Health Centre, Bajura, has been providing free yoga classes and medicine for the people in quarantine facilities in two local levels. “Besides providing free medicine, we teach yoga postures and other measures to help quarantined people stay mentally healthy Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 12 More than 10,000 people stranded in the country due to travel restrictions have been repatriated during the lockdown. According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), a total of 10,423 nationals from different countries stranded in Nepal departed for their respecti Read More...
Korean pop music began taking its own unique form and shape by 1990s, heavily influenced by American and European pop music styles, especially hip-hop, rap, rock and jazz. K-pop has revolutionised since producing the most prominent K-pop stars and chart-topping numbers making it one of the most succ Read More...
KATHMANDU: BTS were part of a star-studded ceremony ‘Dear Class Of 2020’ hosted by YouTube on June 7 to celebrate the graduating class of 2020 that had the likes of Beyonce, Lady Gaga as well as former US president Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, delivering messages. One of the most awai Read More...
China capital halts inter-provincial tourism, sports events Beijing's Fengtai district locks down 11 neighbourhoods Spike comes amid global concern of COVID-19 second wave BEIJING: A district of Beijing was on a "wartime" footing and the capital banned tourism on Saturday after a cluste Read More...
Earth's temperature spiked to tie a record high for May, US meteorologists reported Friday. Last month the global average temperature was 60.3 degrees (15.7 degrees Celsius), tying 2016 for the hottest May in 141 years of record-keeping, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administr Read More...
The Oscars are implementing some big changes, including a set number of best picture nominees and to-be-determined representation and inclusion standards for eligibility. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Friday that there will be 10 best picture nominees beginning with th Read More...