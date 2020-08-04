Airlines seek permission to resume flights

Airline companies have to resubmit their proposal for slots if flight operations are halted for more than 60 days
Kathmandu, August 3
The government’s decision to resume domestic and international flights from August 17 has prompted airline companies to start submitting their proposals to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, seeking permission for flight operations.
According to Raj Kumar Chhetri, spokesperson for CAAN, a total of 12 airline companies, including two Nepali airlines, have submitted proposals for slots.
“Generally, airline companies have to resubmit their proposal for slots if flight operations are halted for more than 60 days,” he said, “Hence, international companies are applying to get their slots to resume flight operations from and to Nepal.”
Chhetri added that besides Nepal Airlines Corporation and Himalaya Airlines, Indigo Air of India, Air China and China Southern of China, SalamAir of Oman, Jazeera Airways of Kuwait, Fly Dubai and Air Arabia of the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia Air and Malindo Air of Malaysia and Turkish Airlines of Turkey have so far submitted their applications to CAAN, seeking slots.
According to him, Malindo Air has submitted an application to operate 15 flights a week, Malaysia Air and Air Arabia have sought permission for five flights a week, Fly Dubai, SalamAir and Indigo have applied for seven flights a week, Turkish Air has sought permission for six flights a week, Jazeera Airways has applied for two flights a week, while Air China and China Southern wish to fly once a week to Nepal.
NAC, on the other hand, has applied for 54 flights a week to five destinations and Himalaya Airlines has sought permission to operate 21 flights a week to five destinations.
“However, we are still working on the nitty gritty of providing permission for flight operations,” Chhetri said, adding, “Destinations that are less affected by COVID-19 will be higher on our priority list while permitting flight operations.”
Before the pandemic struck, around 100 international flights were being conducted daily via Tribhuvan International Airport.
The flights will be resumed on the bases of COVID-19 protocols prepared by CAAN, World Health Organisation and International Civil Aviation Organisation, he added.
He added that domestic airline companies were also submitting their applications for slots. “We are receiving applications daily and expect the numbers to rise in the coming days,” he said, adding, “Permission will be granted on priority basis.”
Before the pandemic struck, around 100 international flights were being conducted daily via Tribhuvan International Airport.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 4, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
Nepalgunj, August 2 The number of snakebite patients has increased in Nepalgunj-based Bheri Hospital of late. Snakebite patients were admitted to the emergency and ICU wards after their numbers surged with the beginning of monsoon. As many as 10 to 15 snakebite patients reach the hospital f Read More...
Banke, August 2 Nepal has neared the target of doubling the number of Royal Bengal tigers by 2022. Bardiya National Park now has nearly 100 tigers — an increase from 87 recorded in the last tiger census. Nepal has continued efforts to increase the number of tigers with the formulation and Read More...
NEW YORK: Microsoft confirmed Sunday it is in talks with Chinese company ByteDance to acquire the US arm of its popular video app TikTok and has discussed with President Donald Trump his concerns about security and censorship surrounding such an acquisition. In a statement, Microsoft said Microso Read More...
WASHINGTON: The White House and Donald Trump’s campaign on Sunday sought to shut down the Republican president’s musings on delaying the 2020 vote, saying there will be an election on Nov. 3. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Trump was raising concerns about mail-in ballots when he Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 2 Manakamana Cable Car, which has been closed for four months due to the lockdown imposed to stem the spread of coronavirus, has said it will pay its employees their full salaries for the lockdown period. While some big industries are saying they will not be able to pay the full Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 2 Paddy plantation for this year has been completed across the country. According to the Department of Agriculture (DoA), paddy has been planted over 96 per cent of arable land across the country this year. Of the total 1.37 million hectares of arable land, paddy plantatio Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 2 A total of seven repatriation flights were conducted today to evacuate Nepalis stranded in Gulf countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), a total of 1,184 Nepalis were evacuated today. Among them, 150 passengers along with f Read More...
BEIJING: Vulnerable coastal areas are being evacuated before a typhoon brings heavy rains to eastern China late Monday while much of the country is still recovering from unusually summer heavy flooding. Typhoon Hagupit had gusts of up to 90 kilometres (56 miles) per hour at its centre in the morn Read More...