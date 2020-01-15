Bajaj’s new outlet

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Hansraj Hulashchand & Co, the sole authorised distributor of Bajaj motorcycles in Nepal, has inaugurated a fully facilitated new showroom ‘Arpan Enterprises’ in Syangja.

The new showroom aims to meet the firm’s vision to provide highend facilities to customers along with Bajaj’s sales, services and spare parts throughout the country.

To support this vision, the dealership has been granted to Arun Shrestha, proprietor of Arpan Enterprises, as per a press statement.

The showroom is offering attractive gifts to customers on the occasion of the launch.

