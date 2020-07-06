KATHMANDU, JULY 5
Prices of chicken and eggs in the domestic market has surged after farmers stopped hatching chicks.
Chicken cost has shot up to Rs 360 per kg from Rs 250 earlier, while eggs cost Rs 380 per crate of 30 eggs, a hike of Rs 100 in a few days.
Krishna Shrestha, a chicken seller from Jorpati, said production of chicken in the market had declined due to which chicken was in short supply. “Poultry farms and egg factories are not operating in a full-fledged manner as the number of workers has come down due to the coronavirus pandemic,” he said, adding, “Hatcheries have reduced production which has subsequently led to the price of chicken and eggs sky-rocketing.”
He added that farmers had even stopped producing chicks.
“Hatching chicks has almost halted due to low demand. Moreover, the demand normally declines during Shrawan (mid-July to mid-August) as people stop consuming meat and meat products due to religious beliefs,” Shrestha added.
According to the Nepal Chicken Sellers Association, prices of chicks have declined from Rs 55 to Rs 60 per unit to Rs 40 to Rs 45 per unit. Due to low demand prices of chicks have declined and consequently hatcheries have scaled down production, the association stated.
Earlier, the Nepal Hatchery Industries Association had estimated that price of chicken could reach as high as Rs 500 per kg in the next one month.
“Chick hatching has completely stopped due to which production has drastically dropped. Demand, however, was high a few weeks ago, but it’s going down again” said Tika Ram Pokhrel, president of the association, adding that prices of chicken and eggs would definitely rise further in the near future.
Meat prices had already risen after the lockdown, as the demand had increased while production and supply had dropped.
POKHARA, JULY 4 Almost 60 per cent construction work of Pokhara Regional International Airport has been completed. The China-based CAMC Engineering Company has been entrusted with the contract to complete the project by 10 July 2021. The estimated project cost is Rs 22 billion. Construction of Read More...
DAMAULI, JULY 4 After 12-hour obstruction by the locals, a body of 44-year-old man who died of COVID-19, was laid to rest in Ludi Dobhan, bordering Sahid Lakhan Rural Municipality and Gorkha Municipality in Gorkha at 6:00pm today. The man had died in Gorkha Hospital at 5:00am today. CDO Surend Read More...
LAMJUNG, JULY 4 Lamjung District COVID-19 Crisis Management Centre today decided to open essential shops and businesses besides pharmacies from 5:00am to 12:00noon. A meeting of the centre took the decision in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the district. Lamjung CDO Krishna Prasad Adh Read More...
JANAKPUR, JULY 4 The number of people staying in quarantine centres has been decreasing. As of last Thursday, the number of people quarantined in eight districts of Province 2 has gone down to 3,770. Two weeks ago, the number of people staying in 455 quarantines facilities of the province w Read More...
DHANKUTA, JULY 4 Even after the completion of construction work of Banjhakri Park months before the deadline, its scheduled inauguration couldn’t take place yesterday due to a dispute between the provincial and local government over the right to inaugurate the park in Dhankuta’s Mahalaxmi Mun Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 4 The Nepal Stock Exchange (Nepse) reopened fully for the first time after the lockdown was imposed on June 29 and in volatile trading till July 2, the benchmark index surged by 4.54 per cent or 54.53 points. After the trading in the sole secondary market was suspended followin Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 4 Under the government’s evacuation schedule, a total of 1,082 migrant workers were repatriated today from five destinations. A total of seven flights were conducted today. Of them, Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) conducted three flights and Himalaya Airlines conducted two f Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 4 Bullion price in the domestic market declined in the trading week between June 28 and July 3. According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association (FeNeGoSiDA), gold was traded at Rs 91,300 per tola on Sunday and it remained constant on Monday. On Tuesd Read More...