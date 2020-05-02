China Mobile, Huawei jointly deliver world’s highest 5G

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, May 1

China Mobile and Huawei have jointly taken 5G connectivity to a new height by bringing the network to the summit of Mount Everest upon the completion of the establishment of the world’s highest 5G base station at an altitude of 6,500 metres above sea level in the Chinese side of the mountain.

Together with the launch of the Gigabit optical fibre network at an attitude of 6,500 metres, Huawei enables China Mobile to run its dual Gigabit network on Mount Everest, as per a statement issued by Huawei. “The 5G network on Mount Everest will provide communication services for this 2020 Mount Everest re-measurement which is of great significance,” said Huawei.

Huawei has offered its end-to-end solutions in the construction of China Mobile’s Everest dual Gigabit network, where base stations were built in Mount Everest Base Camp at an attitude of 5,300 metres, the transition camp at 5,800 metres, and the forward camp at 6,500 metres. Huawei’s 5G AAU and SPN technologies are applied at these base stations, where network maintenance and optimisation are done by a dozen network specialists who are stationed 24/7 in regions at altitudes of 5,300 metres and above to ensure smooth network operations.

As per Huawei, the 5G AAU is highly integrated in a compact size, making it easy for deployment and installation.

It fits particularly well for infrastructure in extreme environments such as Mount Everest. In this project, a network in the ‘stand alone plus non-stand alone’ (SA+NSA) mode connects five 5G base stations.

The 5G fast and huge-capacity connectivity is achieved by Huawei’s Massive MIMO technology supporting lightning speed and large bandwidth.

With its highly flexible three-dimensional narrow beams, the technology works particularly well vertically in Mount Everest. At an attitude of 5,300 metres, the 5G download speed exceeded 1.66 Gbps, where the upload speed tops 215 Mbps.

Meanwhile, quality and undisrupted networks are guaranteed by Huawei’s Intelligent OptiX Network solutions, with transfer of high-res videos, VR live broadcast, supported by enterprise gateways with 1Gbps upstream/downstream connections.

The Everest base camp at 5,300 metres is fully covered at a logged speed of 1.43Gbps, thanks to the Gigabit ONT. Huawei’s 10G PON OLT and 200G ultra-high-speed transmission platforms can intelligently manage data throughput, making it possible for families and businesses to enjoy super-fast internet access at such high regions, the statement adds.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on May 2, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook