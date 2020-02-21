CKSHP achieves financial closure

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: NMB Bank has successfully executed the financial closure of Chepe Khola Small Hydropower Project (CKSHP) having an installed capacity of 8.63 MW.

The project being developed by Aashutosh Energy is located at Dudh Pokhari Rural Municipality of Lamjung district and Ajirkot Rural Municipality of Gorkha district. The project is solely financed by NMB Bank, as per a press statement.

The total project cost stands at Rs 1.5 billion, out of which Rs 1.125 billion shall be financed by the bank. The financial closure of CK- SHP places NMB Bank as a frontrunner in hydropower project financing with total number of 40 projects in its hydro portfolio.

The power generated from project will be evacuated from Kirtipur substation at Lamjung.

A version of this article appears in print on February 21, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook