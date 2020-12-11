Committee recommends five-day week

KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 10
A committee formed by the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation has recommended a five-day working week.
The committee formed by the ministry in October to promote tourism after the COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted the country’s tourism industry submitted a preliminary report to the ministry today with the conclusion that two days off in a week is appropriate to boost the domestic tourism sector.
The committee consisted of Kamal Prasad Bhattarai, joint secretary of MoCTCA, Rudra Singh Tamang, director general of Department of Tourism, Dhananjay Regmi, CEO of Nepal Tourism Board, Basudev Ghimire, deputy secretary of Ministry of Home Affairs and representatives from the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration.
The study committee has stated that it would be appropriate to give two days of leave a week after studying the issues of promotion of domestic tourism, reduction of public expenditure, fuel saving, increase in productivity and others.
The report states that out of 127 countries studied, 115 countries have a two-day holiday system. In South Asia, too, all countries except Nepal have two days off a week. The report has cited the example of other countries in the South Asian region, where the two-day leave system has helped increase the number of domestic tourists, improved work efficiency and reduced electricity and fuel consumption and other government spending, the report said.
