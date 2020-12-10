Daraz 12.12 scheme

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Following the massive success of this year’s 11.11 campaign, Daraz, Nepal’s leading online marketplace, has announced the final campaign of the year — Daraz 12.12 — ‘the year end sale-bration’.

The week-long sale will start at midnight on December 12 and will run till December 18, as per a press statement.

During the sale, customers can expect special discounts on select products from a wide range of categories along with additional vouchers, and bank card discounts. For this campaign, credit/debit cardholders of Sanima Bank, Machhapuchchhre Bank and Citizens Bank will be able to avail discounts of up to 12 per cent or Rs 1,212 on card pre-payment.

Furthermore, shoppers will get a chance to win a brand new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE worth Rs 69,999 as part of the mega giveaway. Shoppers can also participate in the One Rupee Game where they will be able to win the brand new Motorola E7 Plus for a mere sum of one rupee.

A version of this article appears in print on December 10, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook