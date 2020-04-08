Daraz-Bigmart pact

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s leading online marketplace, Daraz, has partnered with leading grocery and department chain Bigmart to begin delivering essential items inside the Kathmandu valley after receiving the government’s permission.

With this partnership, Daraz and Bigmart look to ensure that people again have access to daily essential items at their doorstep as soon as possible, as per a media release.

As part of the partnership, Daraz’s groceries section called dMart has been transformed into an online branch of Bigmart. There, customers are able to find a range of essential products available at Bigmart, and also enjoy certain Bigmart offers.

Additionally, customers can enjoy discounts of 10 per cent or up to Rs 500 by making pre-payments using debit or credit cards of Daraz’s banking partners: Sunrise, Sanima, Standard Chartered, Nabil, NIC Asia and Kumari.

