Daraz introduces Mahabachat Bazar

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s leading online marketplace, Daraz, is making shopping fun again with its first major shopping campaign after the lockdown called Daraz Mahabachat Bazar starting from July 27 till August 4.

Customers can buy anything they desire and make a good saving during this eight-day sale campaign through the campaign exclusive Bachat Offers, Bachat Vouchers, Free Shipping, Hot Picks and more.

Furthermore, on top of the already cut prices, customers can get another extra 20 per cent (up to Rs 1,000) off via eSewa and 15 per cent (up to Rs 2,000) off via partner bank debit/credit card payment — Mega Bank, Sanima Bank, Nabil Bank, Global IME Bank, Machhapuchchhre Bank, NMB Bank, NIC Asia Bank, Kumari Bank, Sunrise Bank and Nepal Investment Bank.

Daraz is also offering exclusive giveaways. The grandest of them all is the Suzuki Burgman Street 125 cc two-wheeler as Maha Bumper prize.

