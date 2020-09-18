KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 17
The Department of Transport Management is preparing to implement e-ticketing system for long-haul vehicle services.
Long-haul vehicle services have resumed from today and to avoid the crowd at ticket counters of bus parks, the DoTM has held discussions with public vehicle entrepreneurs for e-ticketing.
“The planning is still in the preliminary phase. We are having needful discussions with the stakeholders.
As the digital platform has become popular and easier, we are thinking of implementing e-ticketing system for long-haul vehicle services, considering the current pandemic,” Gogan Hamal, director general of DoTM said, adding, “If things pan out, we will introduce the system soon.”
Service providers who can introduce e-ticketing system have been requested to begin the services while for others, the DoTM will take further decision, he added.
“A few bus service providers are equipped to provide e-ticketing. So, we are trying to reduce the crowd in the ticketing counters as much as possible,” he added.
DoTM will promote e-ticketing in coordination with public vehicle entrepreneurs and online bus ticket booking services. Currently, there are more than a dozen online bus booking services, including digital payment platforms e-Sewa and Khalti digital wallet.
Bijay Swar, senior vice-president of the Federation of Nepali National Transport Entrepreneurs, however said that the e-ticketing service might not be implemented before the festive season. “Indeed the government has resumed long-haul vehicle services targeting the festive season and is also planning to promote online booking. However, it might be difficult to implement the latter before the festive season,” he said.
Even though a few service providers are offering e-ticketing services, not all of them have come into full operation. Moreover, most people are still unaware about such technologies.
Hence, creating awareness is the first thing needed for e-ticketing, Swar added.
He, however, said that vehicle entrepreneurs are working on this service.
“This is not a demand brought about just by the pandemic but also as digitisation is the future. So, with the cooperation of the government we are working on a long-term plan as well for e-ticketing of bus services,” he added.
