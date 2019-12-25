DoCSCP seeks suggestions from stakeholders to revise monitoring policy

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, December 24

The Department of Commerce, Supply and Consumer Protection (DoCSCP) has requested stakeholders to provide suggestions for revision of its monitoring policy.

Issuing a notice today, the department has implored industrialists, traders, exporters, importers, consumers and other governmental and non-governmental authorities related to the department to submit their suggestions within 15 days.

The department has urged the stakeholders to provide their review of the existing monitoring practices of the department along with recommendations to improve its policies and rules.

“Aiming to intensify the market monitoring and to regulate the market for protection of consumers’ rights, the department is seeking feedback and suggestions from the stakeholders,” the notice reads.

After collecting recommendations, the department will evaluate the suggestions and implement practical recommendations while revising its monitoring policy.

Currently, the department is conducting monitoring on a daily basis and further intensifies its inspection during the festive seasons. However, the department has faced immense criticism for not conducting its monitoring properly.

Meanwhile, former director general of the department, Yogendra Gauchan, said that the government market monitoring outside the valley has not been as effective as desired due to lack of human resources. The department has been saying that there is a lack of technical human resources in the market for monitoring activities. The government has faced difficulties in deploying technicians in the lack of skilled manpower, especially in the rural areas, even as the department conducts daily monitoring within the valley.

Amidst this, the department has decentralised the responsibility of market monitoring to the local governments from this year. Starting with the festive season of this year, the local governments have also started conducting market inspections.

