Dollar holds gains as COVID-19 surge boosts safe-haven demand

TOKYO: The dollar held gains against a basket of major currencies on Thursday as escalating coronavirus cases in Europe stoked fears across markets that fresh lockdowns would further hit the already fragile economic recovery.
The safe-haven greenback steadied against a basket of six currencies at 93.41, taking a pause after its 0.3% gains in early trade.
Concerns of further damage to the economic recovery grew as French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel ordered their countries back into lockdown on Wednesday, as a massive second wave of coronavirus cases threatened to overwhelm Europe.
The euro changed hands at $1.1753 after sliding to a one-week low of $1.1718 overnight. It also steadied against the Japanese yen, last fetching 122.63 yen after hitting its weakest levels since July overnight.
Amid surging cases across Europe, the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday is expected to resist pressure to unveil new stimulus measures, but will likely pave the way for action in December.
“EUR can fall further if ECB President Christine Lagarde lays the ground work for further policy easing at her post meeting press conference,” said Commonwealth Bank of Australia currency analyst Kim Mundy in a note.
Traders also braced for volatility with the U.S election less than a week away, while the country, like Europe, also faces an increase in coronavirus infections.
With former Vice President Joe Biden consistently leading in the polls over President Donald Trump, traders cautiously bet on his victory and a possible “blue wave” outcome, where Democrats control both chambers of Congress.
“While Biden is taking the lead, Trump has been catching up in some parts of swing states,” said Shinichiro Kadota, senior strategist at Barclays.
“There is certainly a possibility of a higher volatility in the market if it becomes a closer battle, involving risks such as full results not being released (on the election day),” he said.
Data due on Thursday includes U.S. third-quarter gross domestic product, which analysts expect to show record growth but not enough to make up for the pandemic impact.
The greenback steadied against the Japanese yen at 104.33 yen, having dropped to a more than one-month low on Wednesday.
The Bank of Japan ends its two-day policy meeting later in the day and analysts expect the central bank to keep monetary settings unchanged.
The Australian dollar drifted away from its near one-week low of $0.7038 marked overnight. It last sat at $0.7063.
Across the Tasman Sea, the New Zealand dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart, last up 0.27% to 0.6652.
Elsewhere, the Canadian dollar held steady, last trading at 1.3308 against the greenback, after it fell to a three-week low overnight.
The Bank of Canada said on Wednesday it expects interest rates to remain at current record lows until 2023 and reduced its weekly bond-buying programme.
BARCELONA: Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu resigned from the club on Tuesday ahead of a vote of no confidence that was due to be held next month after some 20,000 fans signed a petition demanding that he step down. The rest of the board of directors also resigned. "It's a thought- Read More...
MOSCOW: Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich volleyed in a 79th-minute winner on Tuesday as they battled past hosts Lokomotiv Moscow 2-1 in their Champions League Group A match to extend their winning run in the competition to 13 consecutive games. Leon Goretzka headed them in front in the 13 Read More...
WASHINGTON: More than 70 million Americans have cast ballots in the US presidential election, more than half the total turnout of the 2016 election with one week to go until Election Day, according to a Tuesday tally from the US Elections Project. The tally, which shows a record-breaking Read More...
MELBOURNE: Australia will kick off its international summer with limited overs series against India in Sydney and Canberra from Nov. 27 before the four-test series starts in Adelaide as a day-night match on Dec. 17, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Wednesday. A tour worth about A$300 million ($ Read More...
JHAPA: Bagmati Province Governor Bishnu Prasad Prasai tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. Prasai had reached his home at Mechinagar, Jhapa from Hetauda-based Province Governor's Office for Dashain celebrations. Governor Prasai said that he had mild symptoms such as body ache and sweating Read More...
MUMBA: India's tally of coronavirus cases stood less than 10,000 away from the grim milestone of 8 million, as 43,893 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, data from the federal health ministry showed. Totalling 7.99 million, India has the second-most number of confirmed cases after t Read More...
HANOI At least 26 fishermen were missing at sea as one of the strongest typhoons in two decades tore into Vietnam's central coastline on Wednesday, uprooting trees and forcing hundreds of thousands into shelter. Typhoon Molave, packing winds of up to 135 kilometres (83.9 miles) per hour, wa Read More...
KATHMANDU: Kul Bahadur Gurung, General Secretary of Nepal Mountaineering Association (NMA) has been nominated for the candidacy of General Representative in the management committee of the International Climbing and Mountaineering Federation (UIAA). Gurung was nominated during the General Assembl Read More...