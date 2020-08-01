Eight repatriation flights bring 1,207 Nepalis home

KATHMANDU, JULY 31
A total of eight repatriation flights were conducted today.
According to Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), 1,207 Nepalis returned today via eight flights.
Among them, Malindo Air evacuated 161 passengers from Malaysia, while Air Arabia brought 160 passengers from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Similarly, Fly Dubai repatriated 159 passengers from the UAE while Himalaya Airlines evacuated 97 passengers and one dead body from China today.
The remaining four flights were conducted from Kuwait.
As per TIA, Himalaya Airlines conducted two flights from Kuwait, evacuating 153 and 154 passengers respectively, while Jazeera Airways also conducted two flights from Kuwait and brought home 161 and 162 passengers. Jazeera Airways also brought one dead body from Kuwait in its first flight.
Eight more flights have been scheduled for repatriation of Nepali migrant workers stranded in Gulf countries tomorrow.
Amid this, nine domestic flights were also conducted today.
According to TIA, Sita Air departed for Nepalgunj carrying four passengers from Kathmandu, while Kailash Heli departed for Pokhara carrying two passengers.
Similarly, Mountain Heli and Manang Heli departed for Kalikot and Dhading carrying two and five passengers, respectively, from Kathmandu, while Manang Heli returned to Kathmandu from Dhading with five passengers.
Tara Air departed for Jumla carrying 11 passengers and returned to Kathmandu with 13 passengers.
Meanwhile, Summit Air departed for Simikot carrying 17 passengers while Manang Heli took off for Namche with five passengers.
All international and domestic commercial flights will resume from August 17.
