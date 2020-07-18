Eight repatriation flights conducted

KATHMANDU, JULY 17
A total of 1,247 Nepalis returned home today via eight flights under the government’s repatriation campaign.
According to Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), Himalaya Airlines conducted two repatriation flights from Dammam in Saudi Arabia and brought home 308 Nepalis. Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) also repatriated 146 Nepalis from Dammam, while it evacuated 168 passengers from Doha in Qatar.
Himalaya Airlines also repatriated 149 passengers from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.
Similarly, Air Arabia evacuated 167 passengers from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), while Jazeera Airways conducted two evacuation flights from Kuwait, repatriating 309 Nepalis.
Eight more repatriation flights have been scheduled for Saturday.
During this second phase of repatriation, the government aims to repatriate around 12,000 Nepalis from different countries.
Amid this, nine domestic flights were also conducted today.
As per TIA, Tara Air and Summit Air conducted a flight each to Lukla, while Yeti Airlines and Sita Air conducted a flight each to Nepalgunj from Kathmandu.
Likewise, Shree Air departed for Dolakha and Manang Air took off for Khotang from Kathmandu today. Meanwhile, Simrik Heli, Prabhu Heli and Kailash Heli conducted a flight each to Sindhupalchowk, Pokhara and Tatopani, respectively.
