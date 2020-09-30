Fair price shops to open from tomorrow

KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 29
The Food Management and Trade Company Ltd (FMTCL) has announced that it will be opening fair price shops from Thursday.
FMTCL will be opening the shops targeting the festive season in association with Salt Trading Corporation (STC) and Dairy Development Corporation (DDC) in Kalimati, Koteshwor, Teku, Singha Durbar, Satungal, and other places of Lalitpur and Bhaktapur.
As per FMTCL, it will operate five shops, while STC and DDC will operate five and three shops, respectively. The shops will be open till the Chhath festival. Last year, the government had operated a total of 73 shops across the country with STC operating a total of 35 such outlets, including three mobile outlets, while FMTCL and DDC had operated 23 and 15 shops, respectively, within and outside the Valley.
According to FMTCL, it has still not decided on the price that it will be charging for the food items that it will be selling through the fair price shops.
The company has, however, made a commitment to increase the number of outlets and mobile outlet services gradually. However, looking at the increasing threat of COV- ID-19 infection the government has not taken any decision yet to open such outlets outside the valley.
Generally, the government operates outlets across the country and sells goods like rice, ghee, salt and sugar, among others, at subsidised rates to control the inflation of daily consumables during the festive season and provide relief to consumers. Starting from Dashain, the shops are open till Chhath.
Amid this, FMTCL has decided to purchase 3,000 goats and mountain goats targeting the Dashain festival. As per the company, 1,400 mountain goats and 1,600 goats will be purchased for the festival. The goats will be purchased from Nepalgunj, Hetauda and Dang, among other districts while mountain goats will be purchased from Mustang.
As per Sharmila Neupane, information officer of FMTCL, the price of goats and mountain goats might increase this year as farmers are increasing the price due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, due to the pandemic transportation will be costlier too, she added.
READ ALSO:
A version of this article appears in print on September 30, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 28 Six student leaders of Nepal Student Union, the student wing of major opposition Nepali Congress, were arrested today for staging a protest outside the Chinese Embassy at Baluwatar against the alleged border encroachment by the Chinese side in Humla district. The NSU le Read More...
A police team has been deployed from Province Police Office, Janakpur, to investigate the case RAJBIRAJ, SEPTEMBER 28 A 50-year-old woman was found dead at Mayanakaderi village, Ward No 2 of Tirhut Rural Municipality, Saptari, yesterday. The body of Dayaman Devi, wife of local Shiv Narayan, w Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 28 Tribhuvan University has decided to conduct its regular examinations after the upcoming festivals by adding more examination centres and allowing students to take exams from the nearest examination centres. TU is all set to publish the exam routine very soon. The cou Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 28 Supporters of Dr Govinda KC have filed a complaint with the National Human Right Commission against Kathmandu’s Chief District Officer Janak Raj Dahal and head of Metropolitan Police Range’s SSP Shyam Lal Gyawali. Members of ‘solidarity for Govinda KC’ filed the Read More...
BAJURA, SEPTEMBER 28 Sanphe-Martadi road section has been obstructed for the last three months due to landslides in different places along the road section in Bajura. The road section from Barjugard to Martadi was obstructed due to incessant rainfall following mud slips in many places. The Read More...
KATHMANDU: KTM, the world’s number one and Nepal’s fastest growing premium motorcycle brand, has launched the most awaited KTM 390 Adventure in the country. The bike can be bought at KTM showrooms across the country for the introductory price of Rs 999,000, as per a media release. KTM 390 Advent Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 28 Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) is preparing to provide ground-handing services at Gautam Buddha International Airport (GBIA), which is nearing completion. As GBIA has mentioned that it will be ready within the next six months, NAC has proceeded to get the permission to p Read More...
KATHMANDU: NMB Bank has joined the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF), an industry-led initiative to measure and disclose greenhouse gas emissions financed by loans and investments. PCAF has grown rapidly, as per a press statement. From 50 financial institutions with over $5 tril Read More...