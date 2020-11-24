FinMin urges stakeholders to meet revenue target

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 23
Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel has directed the concerned authorities to meet the target of revenue collection mentioned in the budget speech of the current fiscal year.
Speaking at a programme organised today which had participation of secretaries of the Ministry of Finance, director general of Inland Revenue Department (IRD) and Department of Customs, chiefs of Customs and Inland Revenue Offices, Finance Minister Paudel stated that he would not compromise when it came to meeting the revenue collection target.
He also said that he would not spare anyone, including employees, who deliberately make mistakes, weaken or deviate from good intentions.
Explaining that work cannot be done when employees feel intimidated, the finance minister said that the results will be achieved by creating a favourable working environment with respect to qualifications and abilities.
“The ministry provides support, facilitation and encouragement to address difficulties and problems. If the goal is achieved, we respect it. If not, you should be punished,” he said.
Stating that the employees are aware of the problems and solutions, Finance Minister Paudel urged the authorities to resolve them at their own level and only approach higher authorities if it is really necessary. “If you can’t solve it at your own level then seek help from the higher authorities,” he said.
“We are always ready to provide assistance.”
He also urged the employees to work hard to make the economy dynamic by meeting the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the programme organised through virtual medium, Finance Secretary Shishir Kumar Dhungana said that the ministry would protect and reward those who do good work and if the performance is weak, the ministry will be tough with those employees. He directed the concerned authorities to move ahead by revising the programmes and strategies as per the need to achieve the revenue target and get better results.
Revenue Secretary Ram Sharan Pudasaini urged revenue officials to pay special attention to leakage control and work to encourage investment.
He urged the taxpayers, investors and service recipients to work without complaining and said that if there is any problem in the decision and implementation process, it will be resolved.
According to the Financial Comptroller General Office, the government has collected Rs 240 billion in the first four months of the current fiscal year. The government has targeted to collect Rs 1,012 billion revenue in the current fiscal year.
Among the collected revenue so far, Rs 226.04 billion is tax revenue and Rs 14.11 billion is non-tax revenue.
A version of this article appears in print on November 24, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
BAJURA, NOVEMBER 22 Far-flung areas of Bajura have been connected to the national transmission line for power supply for the first time. Nepal Electricity Authority, Bajura, Distribution Centre Chief Mahesh Chandra Bhatta said the district was connected to the national grid and electricity Read More...
DHANGADI, NOVEMBER 22 Ruling Nepal Communist Party Sudurpaschim Province Incharge Bhim Rawal today said that the rift seen between the two party chairs would not lead to a split in the party. Speaking at a press meet held by Press Organisation, Kailali, in Dhangadi, Rawal said, “The NCP is n Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 22 Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Poudel has said that it is necessary to expand the tax base and also control tax leakage in order to increase the share of internal revenue in overall revenue structure. Speaking at the inauguration programme of the Inland Revenue Office in Read More...
WELLINGTON: New Zealand's Twenty20 series against West Indies starting on Friday should be a springboard for the home side to look to improve their results and build a squad for next year's World Cup, former captain Brendon McCullum said. New Zealand are second in the International Cricket Co Read More...
WASHINGTON: President-elect Joe Biden is expected to nominate Antony Blinken as secretary of state, according to multiple people familiar with the Biden team's planning. Blinken, 58, served as deputy secretary of state and deputy national security adviser during the Obama administration and has c Read More...
SYDNEY: Australian scientists pushed on Monday to list the platypus as a vulnerable species after a report showed the habitat of the semi-aquatic native mammal had shrunk more than a fifth in the last 30 years. Severe drought brought by climate change, land clearing for farming and Read More...
LONDON: AstraZeneca said on Monday its vaccine for the novel coronavirus, developed along with the University of Oxford, could be around 90% effective under one dosing regimen. "This vaccine's efficacy and safety confirm that it will be highly effective against COVID-19 and will have a Read More...
DHANGADHI: The winter session of the provincial assembly has not commenced in Sudurpaschim Province yet. Although four months have passed since the sixth session of the assembly took place, the assembly has not been held due to lack of bills to be drafted. The last session of the assembly was Read More...