FinMin urges stakeholders to meet revenue target

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 23

Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel has directed the concerned authorities to meet the target of revenue collection mentioned in the budget speech of the current fiscal year.

Speaking at a programme organised today which had participation of secretaries of the Ministry of Finance, director general of Inland Revenue Department (IRD) and Department of Customs, chiefs of Customs and Inland Revenue Offices, Finance Minister Paudel stated that he would not compromise when it came to meeting the revenue collection target.

He also said that he would not spare anyone, including employees, who deliberately make mistakes, weaken or deviate from good intentions.

Explaining that work cannot be done when employees feel intimidated, the finance minister said that the results will be achieved by creating a favourable working environment with respect to qualifications and abilities.

“The ministry provides support, facilitation and encouragement to address difficulties and problems. If the goal is achieved, we respect it. If not, you should be punished,” he said.

Stating that the employees are aware of the problems and solutions, Finance Minister Paudel urged the authorities to resolve them at their own level and only approach higher authorities if it is really necessary. “If you can’t solve it at your own level then seek help from the higher authorities,” he said.

“We are always ready to provide assistance.”

He also urged the employees to work hard to make the economy dynamic by meeting the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the programme organised through virtual medium, Finance Secretary Shishir Kumar Dhungana said that the ministry would protect and reward those who do good work and if the performance is weak, the ministry will be tough with those employees. He directed the concerned authorities to move ahead by revising the programmes and strategies as per the need to achieve the revenue target and get better results.

Revenue Secretary Ram Sharan Pudasaini urged revenue officials to pay special attention to leakage control and work to encourage investment.

He urged the taxpayers, investors and service recipients to work without complaining and said that if there is any problem in the decision and implementation process, it will be resolved.

According to the Financial Comptroller General Office, the government has collected Rs 240 billion in the first four months of the current fiscal year. The government has targeted to collect Rs 1,012 billion revenue in the current fiscal year.

Among the collected revenue so far, Rs 226.04 billion is tax revenue and Rs 14.11 billion is non-tax revenue.

A version of this article appears in print on November 24, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

