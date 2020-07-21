Foreign investment worth Rs 39bn pledged last fiscal

RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI

KATHMANDU, JULY 20

Foreign direct investment worth around Rs 39 billion had been pledged to as many as 226 industries in the country in the last fiscal, as per the Department of Industries.

Majority of the FDI was committed by the Chinese government. The government of China pledged to invest Rs 25.57 billion for 174 industries followed by India standing at Rs 3.57 billion for 16 industries, informed Spokesperson Binod Kumar Khadka.

Khadka added more than 17 countries abroad had pledged to invest in 226 industries.

Among the commitments received for investment, service sector has received the highest investment, Khadka said.

More than Rs 11 billion had been pledged for 73 industries in the service sector.

Similarly, tourism sector had received commitment of over Rs 10 billion for 81 industries.

Likewise, more than Rs 70 billion was pledged for information and technology sector for 37 industries.

A total of 277 new enterprises were registered in the last fiscal year. The total capital of those newly registered enterprises was over Rs 152 billion.

