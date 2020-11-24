Gold price drops by Rs 1800 per tola on Monday, stands at Rs 92,500

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The price of gold has come down to Rs 92,500 per tola in the domestic market after a single-day drop of Rs 1,800 per tola on Tuesday.

According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association (FeNEGoSiDA), the gold price dropped from Rs 94,300 per tola as traded the previous day.

Similarly, The price of the silver on Tuesday dropped to Rs 1,180 per tola from Rs 1,210 per tola as fixed on Monday.

The gold price that was breaking all records with the advent of coronavirus pandemic, as people sought safer investment, fell to its lowest in four months as optimism over vaccine progress drove investors towards riskier assets.

