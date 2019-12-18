Govt seeks UK investment in energy, roads

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, December 17

Finance Minister Yubaraj Khatiwada has urged the United Kingdom (UK) to invest in Nepal’s hydropower, tourism and road projects.

During a courtesy meeting with the newly-appointed Ambassador of UK to Nepal Nicola Pollitt today, Minister Khatiwada said that Nepal could be a good place for the UK government and British investors to invest in the aforementioned sectors along with Nepal’s improved business environment.

“UK is a good market for Nepali products and we intend to expand trade relationship with the country.

The two countries will soon ink a pact on double taxation avoidance on goods,” said Minister Khatiwada, adding that the government will facilitate trade and investment to and from the UK.

He also apprised Pollitt on Nepal’s development agendas, state of country’s economy, improved tax and revenue administration and the country’s trade status with the international market.

He also mentioned that tourism, hydropower and roads sectors in Nepal had high investment potential and urged the British government to help Nepal enhance its trade sector.

On the occasion, Finance Minister Khatiwada also urged the UK government to help Nepal promote its tourism in the UK and increase the inflow of tourists from the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Pollitt said that her priority during her tenure would be to further enhance bilateral and trade relationship between Nepal and the UK.

Citing that political stability achieved by Nepal has been praised by the world, Pollitt said, “We will extend support to Nepal in the coming days based on Nepal’s priority and development goals.”

A version of this article appears in print on December 18, 2019 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook