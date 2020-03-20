HBL inks agreement

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Himalayan Bank Ltd (HBL) on its 27th anniversary has announced special discount packages to all its valued clienteles in more than 100 outlets of Kathmandu, Pokhara, Chitwan along with other places of Nepal.

Among the 100-plus outlets, HBL has recently inked an agreement with Siddhartha Business Group of Hospitality to provide 10 per cent special discount to HBL patrons in all of its 19 outlets, as per a media release.

Siddhartha Business Group, one of the famous groups working in the field of hospitality business in Nepal, has hotels, resorts, restaurants and cafés spread in various parts of the country.

Ujjat Rajbhandary, general manager of HBL and Prabhakar Khadka, director of sales and marketing of Siddhartha Business Group of Hospitality had signed the agreement amid a function.

Upon presenting the proof of being HBL client, (such as debit or credit card, cheque book, statement, etcetera), he or she can avail the discount package from over 100 outlets of Siddhartha Business Group.

A version of this article appears in print on March 20, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

