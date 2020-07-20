Hotel workers to get salary till December

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU, JULY 19

The Hotel Association Nepal (HAN) has signed an agreement today with Nepal Free Hotel Workers Union regarding salary payment. To cope with the current crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic HAN and the workers signed a six-point agreement.

Based on the agreement, workers will receive their regular salary starting from April 13 till December 31 this year.

Workers of five-star hotels will receive Rs 10,000 per month but five-star hotels with less than 200 rooms and resorts with similar standards will provide Rs 9,000 per month to the workers.

Likewise, workers of four-star hotels will get Rs 8,455 per month while four-star hotels with less than 100 rooms will provide Rs 8,000 per month. Workers of three-star hotels will get Rs 5,000 per month while those working in two-star hotels will receive Rs 4,300 per month.

Meanwhile, workers of one-star and tourist standard hotels will receive salaries as per the mutual understanding with their respective working places.

After December, needful action will be taken on mutual understanding, HAN stated. Meanwhile, during this period workers who are willing to leave their jobs can resign from their work responsibilities.

