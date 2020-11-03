Hotels in Langtang valley suspend services as coronavirus cases rise

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Hotels around Langtang valley have suspended services in view of the increase in the number of coronavirus positive cases around the area.

The Gosainkunda Rural Municipality-4 issued a statement on November 1 in this regard.

The RM stated that the Hotel Operators Committee held a meeting on Monday and decided that hotels in Langtang valley will shut operations owing to the rising number of infections in the neighbouring Dhunchhe of Gosaikunda RM-6.

As per the notice, the decision was taken in a bid to bring the situation under control.

