Hotels in Langtang valley suspend services as coronavirus cases rise

KATHMANDU: Hotels around Langtang valley have suspended services in view of the increase in the number of coronavirus positive cases around the area.
The Gosainkunda Rural Municipality-4 issued a statement on November 1 in this regard.
The RM stated that the Hotel Operators Committee held a meeting on Monday and decided that hotels in Langtang valley will shut operations owing to the rising number of infections in the neighbouring Dhunchhe of Gosaikunda RM-6.
As per the notice, the decision was taken in a bid to bring the situation under control.
KATHMANDU: As many as 1,630 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Monday. Of the total new cases in the last 24 hours, 1,329 are from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 193 and 108 cases respectively. The number of Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Monday reported 2,933 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 176,500. Of the total infections, 1,176 are females and 1,757 are males. In the last 24 hours, 1,630 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valle Read More...
DHANGADHI: A police constable stationed at a temporary police post in Gadsera area of Jorayal Rural Municipality has been accused of attempting to murder a teenage girl after raping her. A complaint has been filed against the police personnel at Doti District Police Office (DPO). The 24-year-old Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. READ ALSO: Kathmandu valley records 1,630 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday Till date, 1,469,812 test Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 24 individuals diagnosed with coronavirus infection have succumbed to the disease in the past 24 hours. With the recent addition of fatalities, Nepal’s Covid-19 death-toll has now advanced to 984. 2,933 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide coron Read More...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday his government will give provisional provincial status to part of Kashmir, drawing condemnation from India, which has long objected to any such changes by Islamabad. Khan's proposal would apply to Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan's only land Read More...
LONDON: More than 46.52 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,200,115 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December Read More...
DUBAI: Pat Cummins' return to form in the India Premier League (IPL) is good news not just for his Kolkata Knight Riders but also for Australia coach Justin Langer ahead of the blockbuster home series against India. Cummins, the IPL's most expensive player this season at $2.1 million, had gone wi Read More...