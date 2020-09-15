Hotels, restaurants to resume services from September 17

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Hospitality sector — hotels and restaurants to be specific — will resume services from September 17.

A meeting of the Council of Ministers held Monday decided that hotels and restaurants would be allowed to operate from the said date.

Newly appointed Government Spokesperson Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali briefed the media today that the service providers, however, would be monitored by Ministry of Tourism and will have to strictly abide by the safety protocols.

Likewise, travel agencies too will operate from the same date.

Restaurants and hotels had shut operations after opening for a short while on resurgence of coronavirus infections in the country.

Furthermore, it has been decided that activities such as trekking and mountaineering will resume from October 17.

