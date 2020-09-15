Nepal to open for trekking, mountaineering on Oct 17

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal is all set to open for touristic activities such as trekking an mountaineering from October 17.

The government made this decision along with other measures as steps towards further easing the ongoing pandemic-restrictions. A meeting of the cabinet held Monday took a decision to this effect, the newly appointed government spokesperson, Minister Pradeep Gyawali informed.

Nepalis and foreigners will be allowed to go for trekking and mountaineering which are, at the moment, suspended owing to the fear of further spread of the steadily increasing coronavirus infections in the country.

Likewise, it has been decided that hotels and restaurants that have their operations suspended at the moment would be allowed to resume services from September 17.

