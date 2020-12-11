Kathmandu-Delhi flights to resume from Dec 16

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The governments of Nepal and India have approved the resumption of regular scheduled flights between Kathmandu and Delhi under the Air Transport Bubble mechanism.

The bubble flights will start from December 16.

The national flag carriers of the both the countries — Indian Airlines and Nepal Airlines — will be operating flights on daily basis.

Prior to the lockdown, two Nepali airlines — NAC and Buddha Air — and three Indian Airlines — Air India, Vistara and Indigo — had been operating flights on Nepal-India route.

A meeting of the Council of Ministers held on Novemeber 25 had decided to resume flights from Kathmandu to the Indian Capital.

Though the government had resumed international flights partially in September, flights to India had yet to begin.

