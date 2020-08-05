Land compensation for Budhigandaki hydel at almost Rs 34 billion so far

KATHMANDU, AUGUST 4
Budhigandaki Hydropower Project has so far distributed almost Rs 34 billion in land compensation.
Though compensation for a majority of the land to be affected by the hydropower project has already been distributed, affected locals have been agitating at Gorkha’s Aarughat and Aarkhet, and Dhading’s Khahare bazaar demanding that the land affected by the project be repaired. As a result, the entire project development process has been affected due to the land compensation dispute which is yet to be resolved completely.
“The land compensation process is still ongoing and will be settled soon,” informed a source at the Ministry of Energy (MoE). As per the ministry, of the 58,153 ropanis of land that the project covers, the government had completed compensating for 47,439 ropanis of land by the end of the last fiscal year and the energy ministry plans to provide compensation for the remaining land within the next few months.
Officials at MoE said that the problem at present is the delay in finalising the construction modality of the project rather than the land compensation issue.
Though it has been long since the government decided to construct the 1,200-megawatt hydropower project through its own resources, the government has not been able to take any concrete decision on the project development front.
Nearly a year after the Sher Bahadur Deuba-led government scrapped the contract with China Gezhouba Group Co Ltd (CGGCL) for the construction of the Budhigandaki Hydropower Project, a national pride project, the government in September 2018 had decided to award the contract for the project to CGGCL again. Though the government then had sought a letter of intent from CGGCL, the Chinese company has not been in communication with the government since long.
A faction in the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) wants to allow the Chinese firm to develop the project while another faction maintains that the project should be developed by bringing in investment from some reputed foreign company. This division within the ruling party has led to the delay in finalising the modality of the hydropower project. Some leaders within the ruling party have been saying that CGGCL should not be given the project as the company does not have an impressive project development history in Nepal.
The government had also discussed developing the hydropower project through Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Financing (EPCF) modality where the contractor is not only responsible to engineer, procure and construct the project, but also has to finance the project. However, the government has not reached any conclusion on it.
READ ALSO:
Dhading, August 3 In view of increasing deaths related to river mining, the authority in Dhading decided to impose a complete ban on sand mining from rivers in the district during the monsoon season. There is already a rule that bans mining of river products using heavy equipment during the ra Read More...
Kathmandu, August 3 Women and Social Welfare Committee of the House of Representatives has directed the home ministry to make some amendments to the legal arrangement and punishment related to incidents of acid attack, pointing out the need of timely revision. After the discussion held on ‘a Read More...
Dhangadi, August 3 Flood victims of Kailali’s southern region have complained that they have not received relief for the past six days. The victims who were displaced and are staying in the open now are making do with noodles, biscuits and water provided by local levels concerned and various Read More...
The House panel listed positive effects of proper forest management Biratnagar, August 3 The implementation of scientific forest management programme has led to improvement in the status of forests in eastern Nepal. Increase in revenue collection, replacement of timber import, gradual increas Read More...
Rajbiraj, August 3 After the trend of registering false details increased among the COVID-suspects at the time of swab collection, Saptari District Health Office has made it mandatory to produce citizenship certificate or any other ID card for swab collection. Around a dozen people, who had th Read More...
Jajarkot, August 3 Food stuffs were supplied to landslide hit areas in Jajarkot district. Food Management and Trade Company Ltd supplied food stuffs at Barekot Rural Municipality, where 14 people lost their lives and more than 1,200 people were displaced due to landslides on July 9. The com Read More...
UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Tuesday that the world faces a "generational catastrophe" because of school closures amid the coronavirus pandemic and said that getting students safely back to the classroom must be "a top priority." Guterres said that as of mid Read More...
Kathmandu, August 3 Industries have been operating at low capacity following lack of demand of industrial products in the domestic market. Though the government eased the nationwide lockdown a month ago encouraging industries to resume operations, some industries across the Tarai region have b Read More...