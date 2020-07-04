KATHMANDU, JULY 3
Desert locusts have damaged crops cultivated on 1,100 hectares of land across the country.
According to the Locusts Information Centre, eight districts have reported damage caused by locusts till date. Of them, Dang is the worst hit and Palpa the least.
The locusts devoured maize and vegetables cultivated on 580 hectares of land in Dang, while they affected cultivation on 50 hectares in Palpa. Locusts have also affected maize, fruits and vegetable farming on 283 hectares in Pyuthan, while maize and vegetables cultivated on 105 hectares in Makawanpur have been damaged by the locusts.
In Arghakhanchi district, locusts have damaged maize and vegetables on 100 hectares of land. Meanwhile, the total damage caused in Sindhuli, Kapilvastu, Rupandehi and Rolpa is yet to be compiled, added the centre.
According to the centre, locusts have been sighted in 52 districts, albeit in small groups.
Issuing a notice today, the centre stated that the possibility of new swarm of locusts entering the country had reduced, with the change in wind direction.
“As per the Meteorological Forecasting Division, earlier the western and south western winds were active duLocusts damagee to which there was a probability of active locust groups from the northern part of India entering Nepal. However, now the wind is moving from the east to the south, which means the probability of locusts invading Nepal has reduced somehow,” reads the notice.
Just two days ago, the centre had issued an alert, stating that a swarm of locusts was heading towards Darjeeling from Bhagalpur and Motihari in Bihar. It had said the swarm could enter Nepal as well. However, the centre stated today that the changing flow of wind had caused a few groups of locusts to fly away from border areas of the country.
Meanwhile, the government is planning to take the Food and Agriculture Organisation’s support to fight any future locust invasion. As India is struggling to control the damage caused by locusts, Nepal will remain at a high risk of pest entry.
DHANKUTA, JULY 2 As there is no bridge over the Tamor River, locals of Sadamtar in Chaubise Rural Municipality and Teliya in Chhathar Rural Municipality, Dhankuta, are risking their lives while crossing the river. According to Chhathar Rural Municipality Ward 5 Chair Tek Bahadur Tamang, people Read More...
POKHARA, JULY 2 Gandaki Province Public Accounts Committee President Kumar Khadka has declared he will be donating part of his facilities to the Corona Fund in the province. He made the announcement while tabling a protest notice on the bill tabled at the PA meeting proposing facilities for th Read More...
BAJURA, JULY 2 Six members of a family, who had lived in India for the last 24 years, returned to their hometown in Badimalika Municipality, Bajura, after the COVID-19 crisis affected their lives in India. Kalamati Damai, along with her ill husband and other family members returned to Majhigau Read More...
KATHMANDU: Amid the internal strife within ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP), the two co-chairs KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal held a meeting in Baluwatar on Friday. The NCP (NCP)'s standing committee meeting on Thursday had decided to postpone the meeting till Saturday to let the two co-c Read More...
The United States reported more than 55,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the largest daily increase any country has ever reported, according to a Reuters tally. A surge in coronavirus cases across the United States over the past week has put President Donald Trump's handling of the c Read More...
NEW DELHI/SRINAGAR: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew into the northern Himalayan region of Ladakh on Friday, officials said, weeks after Indian and Chinese troops clashed on their disputed border there, escalating tension between the Asian giants. Modi, who has been under pressure to re Read More...
HPAKANT, MYANMAR: At least 162 people were killed Thursday in a landslide at a jade mine in northern Myanmar, the worst in a series of deadly accidents at such sites in recent years that critics blame on the government's failure to take action against unsafe conditions. The Myanmar Fire Service D Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 2 The bull run witnessed in the share market came to a screeching halt today due to fears that the Department of Money Laundering Investigation (DoMLI) might start an investigation into the money being invested in the secondary market. Consequently, the Nepal Stock Exchange (Nepse Read More...