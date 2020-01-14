Mahindra’s 3s setup

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Agni Group recently inaugurated a new 3s setup of Mahindra vehicles, including tractors, at Dhungrebas, Sindhuli of Province 3.

According to the company, the showroom is an authorised and well equipped showroom of Agni Group in the area. The new 3s setup with various range of Mahindra automobiles and tractors was jointly inaugurated by Mayor of Kamalamai Municipality, Sindhuli, Khadga Bahadur Khatri and Cabinet Shrestha, managing director of Agni Group, as per a media release. The objective of establishing this new 3s setup is to provide customers of Sindhuli and its surrounding areas added benefits by making it more convenient and economic for them to get access to the company and all its quality services.

This 3s setup will be dedicated to providing sales service and genuine spare parts of all product range of Mahindra automobiles such as Scorpio, Bolero Pikup, XUV 500, TUV 300, KUV 100, Thar, etcetera and tractors like YUVARAJ 215, JIVO 245, 275 NBP, 575 NST, YUVO and NOVO, as well as sales and service to its customers.

The company has announced free five-day Automobile Division Service Camp till January 17, with 12 per cent discount on spare, lube, accessories and free labour charge and gift Items for customers. A two-day Farm Division Service Camp is on till January 14 with 12 per cent discount on spare, lube and free labour charge and gift items for tractor customers. As per the company, this 3s setup is the authorised well-equipped showroom under Agni Incorporated and Service Centre under Balaju Auto Works.

A version of this article appears in print on January 14, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

