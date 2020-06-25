KATHMANDU, JUNE 24
Nepal Rastra Bank Governor Maha Prasad Adhikari said today that the Monetary Policy for 2020-21 would provide relief to sectors affected by the COVID-19 crisis and would revolve around protecting borrowers from banks.
Stating that borrowers have been facing difficulties in repaying interest on loans since the market has remained shut for almost three months, Adhikari said the Monetary Policy would introduce measures to facilitate borrowers and businesses and give momentum to economic activities in the market.
“As the crisis caused by COVID-19 is a major challenge that the country’s economy is facing today, the Monetary Policy will concentrate on addressing challenges posed by the crisis.
In line with the growth projection made in the budget for the upcoming fiscal year, the Monetary Policy will introduce measures to support the government’s growth target of seven per cent in 2020-21 and keep inflation below seven per cent,” Adhikari told The Himalayan Times.
In a bid to facilitate businesses affected by the COVID crisis and to boost their morale, Adhikari said the Monetary Policy would defer loan and interest repayment deadline. Adhikari added that businesses would be provided relief based on the impact the crisis had on them.
“We have categorised sectors as highly-affected, moderately-affected and unaffected. The Monetary Policy will give optimum priority to the highly-affected sectors and businesses.
Not all sectors and businesses need the government’s support for survival and revival,” added Adhikari.
He said the central bank had its own obligations and jurisdiction and would support businesses while remaining within its limits.
NRB is preparing to bring the Monetary Policy for the upcoming fiscal year in July. It is collecting recommendations and suggestions on the policy from stakeholders.
Stating that the budget did not fulfil their aspirations, the private sector has been pinning its hopes on the Monetary Policy to reduce interest rates on loans, restructure existing loans and provide adequate refinancing facility to businesses of all types.
KATHMANDU, JUNE 23 Though the government has introduced different measures that are intended to provide relief to businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the plight of the medial industry — which is among the most-hit sectors today — has been overlooked. Sadly, the government is not Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 23 People who had gone abroad for various purposes and got stuck there due to travel restrictions put in place to contain the coronavirus contagion are now returning home. However, they have faced many obstacles whether it was while booking their repatriation flights tickets, stay Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 23 A total of 783 Nepalis have been repatriated today from five destinations. According to Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), repatriation flights from Qatar, Kuwait, Thailand, Maldives and Australia were conducted today. Among the five flights, Nepal Airlines Corporatio Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 23 The annual general meeting (AGM) and the executive committee election of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI), which was delayed due to the spread of COVID-19, has been slated for August 10 and 11. As per FNCCI, the executive committee meeting Read More...
NEW DELHI, JUNE 23 Amid growing calls for a boycott of Chinese goods after a clash on the border in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed, India’s government instructed sellers to declare the country of origin for goods and services purchased via a state-run online portal. The government anno Read More...
Nepalgunj, June 23 Police have nabbed a fugitive who was on the police’s most wanted list. Police arrested Rajesh Yadav from his home in Duduwa Rural Municipality, Banke, at 03:00 am today. Yadav faces a number of charges including murder, abduction, attempt to murder and bomb blast in the d Read More...
WASHINGTON: Former President Barack Obama warned Democrats against being “complacent or smug” about the presidential race at a grassroots fundraiser Tuesday for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, calling on viewers to learn the lessons from 2016 and not take the election for granted. R Read More...
Chitwan, June 23 The poultry business that saw ups and downs since two years back has gained its rhythm after relaxation of the lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus spread. Consequently, poultry farmers have gradually started feeling a sigh of relief. Poultry business which grew as a se Read More...