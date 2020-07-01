KATHMANDU, JUNE 30
Over 1,500 Nepalis were brought home today via eight repatriation flights.
According to Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), a total of 1,519 Nepalis were evacuated along with 11 dead bodies from five countries.
Among the total flights, Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) repatriated 149 passengers from Kuwait, 146 from Malaysia and 262 passengers along with one dead body were repatriated from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Likewise, the national flag carrier also repatriated 262 passengers and 10 dead bodies from Qatar.
Similarly, two aircraft of Jazeera Airways brought 160 and 162 Nepalis back home from Kuwait, respectively.
Himalaya Airlines conducted flights from Dammam in Saudi Arabia to evacuate 153 passengers, while Qatar Airways repatriated 225 passengers from Qatar.
The government started repatriating Nepalis stranded in several countries from June 11. The number of Nepalis repatriated today is the highest in a single day since then.
As per TIA, a total of seven flights have been scheduled so far for repatriation on Wednesday. Among these flights, Jazeera Airways will be conducting two flights from Kuwait, while NAC will conduct flights from Kuwait, UAE and Saudi Arabia. Similarly, a Malaysia Airlines’ flight from Malaysia and Fly Dubai flight from UAE have been scheduled to land at TIA on Wednesday carrying Nepalis.
Meanwhile, a total of seven domestic flights were also conducted today.
As per TIA, Air Dynasty conducted two flights to and from Chitwan, while Manang Heli conducted two flights to Namche and Dang. Similarly, Tara Air departed for Lukla carrying 17 passengers, Sita Air departed for Simikot carrying 16 passengers and Summit Air took off for Lukla carrying 18 passengers today.
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu Valley’s coronavirus infection tally crossed the 100 mark on Tuesday with the detection of 14 new cases. As many has 12 new cases have been registered in Kathmandu while one case each has been recorded in Bhaktapur and Lalitpur, taking the valley-wide Covid-19 tally to 105. Read More...
The prevailing COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in social distancing, quarantines, and isolation in an attempt to flatten the transmission and mortality curve. Majority of children across the world are living under such restrictions due to this pandemic. They are not able to play with their friends Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 29 Banks are preparing to reduce the interest rate on deposits citing that the low interest rate on loans and higher rates on deposit are adding to the financial pressure on banks and financial institutions (BFIs). Though banks have not been reducing interest rate on deposits d Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 29 Only four repatriation flights were conducted today. According to Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), two flights from Malaysia and one each from Qatar and Kuwait were conducted today. As per the report compiled by TIA, Nepal Airlines Corporation conducted two flights Read More...
POKHARA, JUNE 29 At the initiative of Gandaki Province government, a land plotting (chaklabandi) campaign is being launched in different districts of the province. On the occasion of National Paddy Day today, Chief Minister Prithivi Subba Gurung rode a farm tractor to inaugurate paddy plantati Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 29 Minister of Agriculture and Livestock Development Ghanashyam Bhusal today observed the 17th National Paddy Day by inaugurating a land pooling farming scheme in Udayapur District. Inaugurating a farm comprising over 160.5 bigha land developed via land pooling at Triyuga Munic Read More...
SIRAHA, JUNE 29 Locals accused the Road Division Office and Development Construction Service, Mirchaiya of using substandard materials to blacktop a road at wards 1 and 2 of Karjanha Municipality in Siraha. Locals said the gravel, base and prime coat were sub-standard. They said the constru Read More...
Kathmandu, June 30 Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the swarms of locusts entering the country has added stress to farmers raising fear of famine amongst people. The insects were seen in Nepal way back in 1962 when the swarms had attacked crops in Kathmandu, Nuwakot, Dhading and a few other distri Read More...