KATHMANDU, JUNE 30

Over 1,500 Nepalis were brought home today via eight repatriation flights.

According to Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), a total of 1,519 Nepalis were evacuated along with 11 dead bodies from five countries.

Among the total flights, Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) repatriated 149 passengers from Kuwait, 146 from Malaysia and 262 passengers along with one dead body were repatriated from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Likewise, the national flag carrier also repatriated 262 passengers and 10 dead bodies from Qatar.

Similarly, two aircraft of Jazeera Airways brought 160 and 162 Nepalis back home from Kuwait, respectively.

Himalaya Airlines conducted flights from Dammam in Saudi Arabia to evacuate 153 passengers, while Qatar Airways repatriated 225 passengers from Qatar.

The government started repatriating Nepalis stranded in several countries from June 11. The number of Nepalis repatriated today is the highest in a single day since then.

As per TIA, a total of seven flights have been scheduled so far for repatriation on Wednesday. Among these flights, Jazeera Airways will be conducting two flights from Kuwait, while NAC will conduct flights from Kuwait, UAE and Saudi Arabia. Similarly, a Malaysia Airlines’ flight from Malaysia and Fly Dubai flight from UAE have been scheduled to land at TIA on Wednesday carrying Nepalis.

Meanwhile, a total of seven domestic flights were also conducted today.

As per TIA, Air Dynasty conducted two flights to and from Chitwan, while Manang Heli conducted two flights to Namche and Dang. Similarly, Tara Air departed for Lukla carrying 17 passengers, Sita Air departed for Simikot carrying 16 passengers and Summit Air took off for Lukla carrying 18 passengers today.

