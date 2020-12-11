Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Motorola has announced its return to Nepal with the launch of two latest and extremely popular global products from its established g and e families.

Motorola’s comeback to Nepal is with Call Mobility — its national distributor with an interesting shared history. Back in 2007, Call Mobility had launched Motorola in the Nepali market with its legacy models like Rockr, Razr and C series.

These models were very popular in Nepal and Motorola continued to be one of the leading mobility brands in Nepal till its exit from the market. Motorola aims to re-create this magic by collaborating again with the Call Mobility team, as per a media release.

The moto g9 play is a powerful leap in performance, camera, battery and more. It is equipped with Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 662 processor, a triple camera system, a 5000mAh battery with 20W TurboPowerTM charging that delivers two days of power and Motorola’s signature near-stock Android experience at the exceptional price of Rs 19,990. The moto e7 plus delivers the best-in-class camera with a 48MP f/1.7 primary shooter with night vision technology.

In addition to that, the device delivers class leading features across the board with the latest Snapdragon processor, massive battery, max vision HD+ display and Motorola’s signature stock Android experience at the unbelievable price of Rs 16,590.

A version of this article appears in print on December 11, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

