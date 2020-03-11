NAC and Himalaya Airlines suspend flights to Doha

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, March 10

Nepali airline companies — Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) and Himalaya Airlines — have halted their flights to Doha, Qatar until further notice.

The airline companies have suspended their flights to and from Doha following a statement issued on Monday by the communications office of Qatar, on the temporary suspension of entry to the Gulf nation from 14 countries, including Nepal, as preventive measure to limit the spread of coronavirus (COV- ID-19).

The NAC has also said that the passengers who have booked their tickets for dates after March 9 can get full refund and the passengers will be able to reschedule their tickets up to two times at no additional cost.

NAC had been operating one flight a day to Doha from Kathmandu. The national flag carrier has already postponed inauguration of flight operations to China due to the virus.

While Himalaya Airlines had announced it was suspending all its flights to Doha from Monday, NAC issued a notice today regarding suspension of flights to the Gulf country until further notice.

As per Himalaya Airlines, the passengers who booked their tickets for flights after March 9 are eligible for a full refund or change of travel date at no extra cost. Himalaya Airlines has suspended its flights to Beijing, Guiyang, Changsha and Chongqing in China from February 7 till March 28 due to the virus.

