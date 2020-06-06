NAC chartered flight to Narita scheduled for Sunday

KATHMANDU: Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) has scheduled a chartered flight for Narita in Japan on Sunday.
The flight has been scheduled to operate on the request of a travel agency.
In a press release issued by the NAC, on Thursday, it stated that the Nepali Embassy in Japan has no role in operating the scheduled flight and also the one which was operated on Thursday itself.
The chartered flight will have full occupancy, according to Archana Khadka, spokesperson for NAC.
The NAC has been operating repatriation flights since the Japanese government allowed the entry of migrant workers, foreign students and also the Japanese nationals stranded in Nepal.
Last year, Nepal and Japan had inked an air services agreement enabling Nepali airlines to fly to any international airport in Japan, except Haneda.
Earlier, NAC had started its commercial flights to Narita, however, due to the coronavirus all the flights were halted.
