NC leaders find fault in fiscal budget

KATHMANDU, MAY 31
Leaders of the main opposition party Nepali Congress (NC) have said that the budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 that was announced on Thursday has failed to grab the opportunity to turn the current crisis into an opportunity.
During the parliamentary meeting held today on the budget for the next fiscal year, NC leader Minendra Rijal said that the government through the budget could not ensure economic development of the country and concrete ways to contain the current crisis.
“As the country is undergoing a crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we were expecting that the government would introduce measures to properly deal with this crisis and turn it into an opportunity. However, the so called ‘powerful’ government did not dare to do this through the budget,” said Rijal.
Similarly, he said that the budget for the next fiscal year is unrealistic as programmes incorporated in it are without any assurance of resources. “The amount of foreign grant and borrowing that the government plans to bring in is unrealistic while the attempt to collect huge internal borrowing is not good. Collecting excessive internal borrowing will lead to liquidity problem in the business sector,” Rijal said.
Likewise, NC leaders also said that the government could not allocate ample resources to local levels through the budget though the role of local governments in containing the spread of coronavirus is higher. “Ample budge allocation to the local level is also crucial to strengthen the concept of federalism,” added Rijal.
Meanwhile, the NC leaders also said that the government did not allocate enough budget to control the spread of coronavirus in the country. “The Rs six billion that has been allotted is not enough even to carry out necessary testing of coronavirus,” said Rijal.
The NC has also urged the government to effectively involve itself in reviving the economy, implement relief distribution and ensure people’s access to relief packages of the government.
Citing that different targets set by the government in the budget including the revenue collection target are not realistic, NC lawmaker Binod Chaudhary stated that the budget is assumption-based and full of extreme optimism. “The coming days will be even harsher for the economy while assumptions in the budget have been made that the economic crisis will end within a few weeks,” he added.
KATHMANDU: As many as 135 Nepalis have lost their lives due to coronavirus infection around the globe, including seven who have died in various districts in Nepal. According to Non-Resident Nepalis Association (NRNA), in the past week, two Nepalis have died in Bahrain while one each died in the U Read More...
Doctors stage protest at Jorpati based Nepal Medical College on Sunday demanding right to a safe environment after the locals manhandled two doctors from the hospital after a patient died while undergoing treatment there. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT Read More...
DUBAI: Tens of thousands of mosques across Saudi Arabia reopened Sunday for the first time in more than two months, but worshipers have been ordered to follow strict guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus as Islam's holiest site in Mecca remained closed to the public. The Al-Aqsa Mos Read More...
BAJURA: The two-year-old child that had passed away on Sunday morning following health complications, has tested positive for COVID-19. Her samples were drawn post demise for testing and sent to the lab in Seti Zonal Hospital, Dhangadhi. The Sudurpashchim Health Directorate has confirmed that the Read More...
DAMAULI: One person has been diagnosed with Covid-19 in Tanahun, making it the first case of infection in the district. The 29-year-old man, a resident of Rishing Rural Municipality, was the only person testing positive for the disease among the 54 people quarantined at the Aadikabi Bhanubhakta C Read More...
LONDON: The Premier League's planned restart on June 17 received a further boost on Saturday when the latest batch of novel coronavirus tests produced no positive results. The tests were carried out on Thursday and Friday. "The Premier League can today confirm that on Thursday 28 May and F Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population on Sunday confirmed 166 new cases of coronavirus transmission in the country. With the latest addition, the country's COVID-19 tally has crossed 1500 and stands at 1567. Of the newly infected, 162 are male and the remaining four, female. Likewis Read More...
According to the Food and Agricultural Organisation, about 113 million people worldwide were suffering from severe acute food insecurity even before the COVID-19 crisis started. The United Nations World Food Programme estimates about 265 million people worldwide could face acute food insecurity b Read More...