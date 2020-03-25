Ncell contributes Rs 100 million

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Ncell Pvt Ltd has contributed Rs 100 million to the government-established COVID-19 Infection Prevention, Control and Treatment Fund that will enable government for the preparedness to procure logistics such as personal protective gears, health equipment, PCR testing kits and other materials required in the testing, quarantining and treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Andy Chong, CEO of Ncell, on Tuesday handed over a cheque of Rs 100 million to Narayan Prasad Bidari, secretary at the Office of Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, as per a media release. Ncell has made significant contributions of more than Rs 800 million in various social projects contributing to the socioeconomic development of Nepal since its inception. This amount was spent in sectors including in education, health, sports, environment protection, disaster management, and relief support, promotion youth talents, and livelihood support, among others.

A version of this article appears in print on March 25, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook