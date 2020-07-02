Nepal Airlines Corporation celebrates 62 years of service

KATHMANDU, JULY 1
Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) has marked its 62 years of service today.
Since its establishment in 1958, NAC has witnessed lots of ups and downs and finally the national flag carrier is on a way for betterment, states a press statement issued today.
Already facing loss, the coronavirus pandemic has further deteriorated the financial health of the national flag carrier. As per NAC, it has lost income worth around Rs one billion during this lockdown period.
“Amid this crisis, we are serving the nation and conducting repatriation flights to evacuate Nepalis stranded in several countries due to COVID-19,” reads the statement.
The statement further claims that NAC will be strengthening itself for the betterment of the country’s tourism sector as well.
“NAC has to play a huge role in developing the country’s tourism sector,” reads the statement. “The management is planning to promote NAC in company model.”
Earlier a taskforce formed by the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation (MoCTCA) to study NAC’s status had also recommended the government to operate NAC in company model.
Sushil Ghimire, executive chairperson of NAC, has also stated that the carrier will be transformed into company model by the next year.
“Although the company had been incurring loss since few years, its financial health was starting to improve just before the lockdown,” he said, adding, “But now, we are ready for full-fledged operations and the recently conducted repatriation flights have also contributed in strengthening our image in the international market.”
As per him, NAC is coordinating with concerned authorities to expand domestic and international flights. Likewise, more international flights will be scheduled once the situation settles down, he added.
Currently NAC is operating repatriation flights with its two narrow-body and two wide-body aircraft.
Similarly, other small aircraft have been deployed for emergency flights in the domestic sector.
GENOA: Juventus secured a 3-1 win at lowly Genoa on Tuesday to stay four points clear at the top of Serie A thanks to a solo goal by Paulo Dybala, a long-range rocket from Cristiano Ronaldo and an exquisite curling shot by Douglas Costa. Genoa held out defiantly until halftime with goalkeepe Read More...
At least 10,511,379 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 510,742 have died, a Reuters tally showed. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. The World Read More...
Kathmandu, July 01 Members of Paryatan Majdoor Sangharsha Samiti (Tourism Labour Struggle Committee) voice their concerns for tourism-related employment, in the wake of coronavirus ciris hitting the tourism industry hard, in Bhrikutimandap, Kathmandu, on Wednesday, July 01, 2020. Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has recorded 482 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Wednesday taking the country’s total infection count to 14,046. Of the newly infected, 365 are males and 117 females. In total, 12,272 males and 1,774 females have contracted the disease. Read More...
KATHMANDU: Stating that the European Aviation Agency found no change in Nepal’s air safety status in the last seven years, the European Commission has decided to continue its ban on Nepali airlines from flying into the 28-nation bloc of the European Union. The ban will also restrict Nepali Airl Read More...
SEOUL: North Korea has reopened schools, but has kept a ban on public gatherings and made it mandatory for people to wear masks in public places as part of its response to the coronavirus threat, a World Health Organization (WHO) official said on Wednesday. While North Korea has not confirmed any Read More...
BAJURA: As many as 280 girls and boys have received health and safety materials in Khaptad Chhededaha Rural Municipality of Bajura district. The materials were provided by Mahila Bikas Manch (Women Development Forum) in coordination with the local level. Krishnaa Dani, Programme Coordinator of Read More...
BHAKTAPUR: A man suspected to be the main conspirator behind the bomb blast carried out at the under-construction house belonging to former Minister for Communications and Information Technology Gokul Prasad Baskota, has been arrested. An improvised explosive device (IED) went off at the house on Read More...