Nepal Airlines releases revised fare for regular flights

KATHMANDU: The National flag carrier, Nepal Airlines, today released the revised airfare for regular flights for various destinations.
Issuing a press statement today, Nepal Airlines said its attention has been drawn over the reports of the NA charging hefty air fare for regular flights resuming from September 2, five months after government’s restriction on international flights.
Just like any other airlines, NA has also taken various considerations while determining the air fare and its category for the regular flights, as mentioned in the release.
|RBD
|KUL-KTM
|DXB-KTM
|HKG-KTM
|NRT-KTM
|Y
|MYR 2003
|AED 2120
|HKD 4198
|JPY 76300
|M
|MYR 1803
|AED 1820
|N
|MYR 1628
|AED 1720
|O
|MYR 1458
|AED 1440
The airlines stated that the abovementioned fares are inclusive of taxes and urged the travelers not to pay additional charge while purchasing the ticket.
However, the charges may change depending on other factors, NA informed.
