KATHMANDU, AUGUST 2
Though the government and Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) have been saying that banks and financial institutions (BFIs) will not be compelled for merger and acquisition, the central bank is seen indirectly pressuring banks to go for merger.
As per sources, NRB is preparing to seek progress report on merger and acquisition from banks that had earlier expressed commitment to go for merger and acquisition
Former NRB governor Chiranjibi Nepal last year had sought written commitment from banks, especially from commercial banks for merger and acquisition. Subsequently, 22 BFIs had presented their written commitment to go for merger and acquisition.
Though a few BFIs have already completed their merger and acquisition process, those reluctant to go for merger were happy after the government and the new central bank leadership said that merger would be voluntary and no bank would be forced to go for merger.
However, NRB officials said that though merger and acquisition is voluntary, those banks who have already expressed their commitment to go for merger should complete their merger process.
The Monetary Policy for fiscal 2020-21 was expected to introduce different subsidy packages for BFIs that go for merger.
However, NRB only relaxed some provisions for merged entities like spread rate and cooling period for bankers, which seems to have discouraged banks to go for merger immediately.
“Banks that had expressed commitment to go for merger before the Monetary Policy was announced are also delaying their merger process. Thus, we plan to soon take progress update from all BFIs who had expressed commitment to go for merger,” said a central bank source.
At present, NRB seems to be compelling banks with cross-holding to go for merger and it has already sought cross-holding details from different banks. In case banks with cross-holding and other banks who have expressed their commitment to merge fail to start merger and acquisition process within mid-August, NRB plans to issue a direction for banks to go for merger.
“We are not promoting forced merger. However, if BFIs fail to execute their merger commitment, we will direct strong and weak BFIs to merge with one another,” said the NRB source. “NRB discourages merger between small entities. We want large entities to acquire smaller ones.”
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 1 Congratulatory messages have been exchanged between presidents, prime ministers and foreign ministers of Nepal and the People’s Republic of China to mark the 65th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two neighbouring countries today, said the Mini Read More...
BIRATNAGAR, AUGUST 1 Livestock Research Laboratory, Biratnagar, has confirmed that a new disease seen among cattle in Morang district for the past two months is lumpy skin. Chief at the laboratory Dr Sanjay Kumar Yadav said Central Livestock Research Laboratory had detected the disease. “Aft Read More...
JHAPA, AUGUST 1 A mental health patient in Jhapa spent more than three years in prison without undergoing trial. Madhav Giri, a resident of Birtamod Municipality-8, who is a mental health patient, spent three years and four months before he was released from prison recently. Due to lack of evi Read More...
SANKHUWASABHA, AUGUST 1 Four glacial lakes in Sankhuwasabha are at risk of bursting. Of the 10 such lakes in the district, four including the Lower Barun glacial lake, are at high risk of outbrust, said International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development. ICIMOD’s Arun Bahadur Shrest Read More...
MIAMI: Isaias weakened slightly to a tropical storm on Saturday after lashing the Bahamas, but forecasters warned it would likely grow into a hurricane again overnight as it approaches coronavirus-stricken eastern Florida. Isaias, which was moving northwest off the Bahamas' Andros Island Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 1 Initially, when Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) launched the Monetary Policy for fiscal 2020-21 the country’s sole secondary market went on a bull run as the policy announced various packages to revive the economy which has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in recent da Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 1 Gold price set a new record every other day during the trading week between July 26 and 31. Due to the impact of COV- ID-19 on the global economy the bullion price in the domestic market has also soared. According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Ass Read More...
LALITPUR: Orthoplast Rehab Centre has signed national football team skipper and goalkeeper Kiran Chemjong as its brand ambassador here on Saturday. Chemjong and Managing Director of the Centre Hari Kumar Tamang signed the memorandum of understanding amidst a programme. As per the one-year agr Read More...