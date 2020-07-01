Nepse witnesses bull run with 6pc surge to close at 1,260.75

KATHMANDU, JUNE 30
The Nepal Stock Exchange surged by 6.06 per cent (72.05 points) to land at 1,260.75 points today that market analysts say is the result of the government softening its stance on black money being invested in the secondary market.
“The government’s move aims to soften the blow caused by the coronavirus pandemic. It has paved the way for legitimising ill-gotten money through share market,” an investor said, adding there was no other logic behind the bull run today.
Today, the market witnessed three positive circuit breakers one after the other in a span of two hours, after which trading was suspended for the rest of the day.
The first circuit breaker was applied at 11:48am for 20 minutes when Nepse surged by four per cent (49.02) points to 1,236.28 points. The second circuit breaker was applied at 12:17pm, just nine minutes after the market reopened as it shot up by five per cent (61.32 points) to 1,248.58 points.
And it took only two minutes for the market to suspend trading for the rest of the day after it resumed at 12:58pm when it immediately rose six per cent at 1:00pm to close at 1,260.75 points.
The sensitive index also went up by 6.1 per cent (15.63 points) to 271.92 points and float index also gained 6.38 per cent or 5.33 points to 88.86 points today.
The total turnover amount stood at Rs 227.21 million, which was achieved through trade of 489,537 units of shares of 134 listed firms through 2,919 transactions.
Among all the subgroups, only hotels and mutual fund landed in the red zone. The hotels subgroup plunged by 3.13 per cent to 1,482.41 points, while mutual fund dropped by 0.33 per cent to land at 9.59 points.
Life insurance was the highest gainer of the day, surging by 9.41 per cent (634.98) points to 7,382.04 points. Likewise, trading sub-index went up by 8.32 per cent to 856.12 points.
Similarly, banking subgroup expanded by 7.25 per cent to 1,090 points and non-life insurance accelerated by 5.88 per cent to 5,336.94 points.
Meanwhile, the manufacturing subgroup rose by 4.9 per cent to 2,615.80 points and hydropower sub-index was up by 4.49 per cent to 926.1 points.
Development banks subgroup ascended by 4.04 per cent to 1,690.33 points and microfinance gained 3.95 per cent to 2,046.62 points.
The others subgroup also went up by 3.62 per cent to 685.79 points and finance sub-index ticked up by 0.8 per cent to 630.11 points.
Among the top gainers, share price of six companies, including Citizen Investment Trust, Asian Life Insurance, Surya Life Insurance, Nepal Life Insurance Co, National Life Insurance Co and Shivam Cements surged by the maximum daily limit of 10 per cent to close at Rs 2,277, Rs 539, Rs 396, Rs 1,177, Rs 572 and Rs 550, respectively.
Among the top losers, share value of Nepal Reinsurance Company descended by 9.94 per cent to Rs 334, Oriental Hotels dropped by 9.73 per cent to Rs 306 and Sanima Equity Fund fell by 3.89 per cent to Rs 8.40.
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu Valley’s coronavirus infection tally crossed the 100 mark on Tuesday with the detection of 14 new cases. As many has 12 new cases have been registered in Kathmandu while one case each has been recorded in Bhaktapur and Lalitpur, taking the valley-wide Covid-19 tally to 105. Read More...
The prevailing COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in social distancing, quarantines, and isolation in an attempt to flatten the transmission and mortality curve. Majority of children across the world are living under such restrictions due to this pandemic. They are not able to play with their friends Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 29 Only four repatriation flights were conducted today. According to Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), two flights from Malaysia and one each from Qatar and Kuwait were conducted today. As per the report compiled by TIA, Nepal Airlines Corporation conducted two flights Read More...
Kathmandu, June 30 Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the swarms of locusts entering the country has added stress to farmers raising fear of famine amongst people. The insects were seen in Nepal way back in 1962 when the swarms had attacked crops in Kathmandu, Nuwakot, Dhading and a few other distri Read More...
KATHMANDU: Speaker of the House of Representatives Agni Prasad Sapkota and National Assembly Chairman Ganesh Prasad Timilsina have extended best wishes to all Nepalis on the occasion of the Parliament Day today. The chairman duo paid tribute to all those that sacrificesd their lives for the estab Read More...
KATHMANDU: Himalaya Airlines and Huawei Cloud -- a Chinese multinational technology company -- signed a memorandum of understanding for strategic cooperation in Kathmandu, on Sunday. According to the statement issued by Himalaya Airlines, Huawei will provide Himalaya with competitive products and Read More...
KATHMANDU: Minister for Health and Population, Bhanu Bhakta Dhakal, on Tuesday said that six per cent of COVID-19 cases in Nepal have been detected in community level. Speaking to media persons on Tuesday, Minister Dhakal said that 94 per cent of the infected had a travel history and they entered Read More...
At least 10,344,778 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 505,300 have died, a Reuters tally showed. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. The World Read More...