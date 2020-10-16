‘Nepal Tourism Recovery Expedition 2020’ team ascends Mt Baruntse

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: The ‘Nepal Tourism Recovery Expedition 2020’ team successfully scaled Mount Baruntse (7,129 metres) in the Khumbu region, on Thursday.

The expedition team comprising seven climbers including the Asian Trekking Managing Director, Dawa Steven Sherpa reached Camp II on Wednesday and pushed for the summit the following day.

The expedition was conducted to send a positive message to the climbing fraternity that ‘Nepal is safe for climbing’.

It has been learnt that Naga Dorjee Sherpa, Samden Bhote and Lhakpa Nuru Sherpa reached atop Mt Baruntse at 12:15 pm while Dawa Steven Sherpa and Pemba Tshering Sherpa reached at 12:25 pm.

Likewise, Samir Jung Thap and, Tsering Thundu Sherpa reached the top of the mountain at 12:40 pm.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook