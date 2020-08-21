KATHMANDU, AUGUST 20
Thousands of migrant workers stranded in various labour destinations have slammed the recent decision of the government to halt the evacuation flights on the very first day of the fifth phase of repatriation as ‘irresponsible’.
Taking to the social media sites, the migrant workers hoping to be rescued from their work destinations have expressed their dissatisfaction with the government.
The government had earlier announced that the fifth phase of repatriation would begin from August 17. Although a repatriation flight had taken off on the first day, the COVID-19 Crisis Management Centre (CCMC) later directed the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation (MoCTCA) along with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs not to issue any permission for repatriation flights and cancel the previously scheduled flights citing lack of preparations for quarantine.
Due to this decision, an aircraft of Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) that had reached Dubai on August 18 had to return empty leaving more than 100 Nepalis stranded at the Dubai airport.
“Lots of migrant workers are waiting here to return home.
Most of the people have become jobless while others are getting very low pay. In such a scenario, workers don’t have any option other than to return home. But the government does not seem serious about this issue,” alleged Santosh Rana, a migrant worker currently working in Abu Dhabi of the UAE.
As per him, most of the workers who had been left stranded at the airport had already vacated their rooms and some of them had overstayed their visa in Dubai.
Due to the flight cancellation, they had landed in trouble.
“What can we call this decision of the government except ‘irresponsible’? It should have made proper arrangements before scheduling the flights,” Rana said, “How are workers — who don’t have money, a job or even a valid visa — going to manage everything here? The government will never understand as it is only taking us as an income source.”
NAC has stated that the workers can return home on the same ticket if the flight resumes soon otherwise their airfare will be refunded.
Pratik Rai Kavrely wrote on a Facebook page named ‘Nepalese living in UAE’ “Why the government cancelled a flight in the last minute that was ready to take off carrying Nepalis from UAE but allowed to bring people from Turkey? The government should take action against Deputy Prime Minister Ishwor Pokhrel for taking such irresponsible decision.”
Another Facebook user Narayan KC Gautam wrote on the same page, “The government allowed Turkish Airlines to bring Nepalis on the same day while it halted NAC’s flight from Dubai.
What is the difference between Nepalis returning from Turkey and Dubai? I say this is the negligent decision of the government to bother migrant workers.”
Meanwhile, a source from MoCTCA said that even the ministry was not informed about the CCMC’s decision. As per the source, MoCTCA became aware of the decision only when it was directed to cancel the flight.
NAC has also said that they were not informed before the flight departed from here. “There were around 268 Nepalis going to Dubai. So we took them to Dubai but while we were preparing to return, we got the information to not bring any passengers as the government has cancelled the flights,” said NAC Executive Director Sushil Ghimire.
Meanwhile, irate migrant workers frustrated with the government apathy have started posting on social platforms that they will be sending money home using hundi — an informal system of remittance that is illegal as the money exchange takes place outside the banking channels.
What has changed in our lives because of this pandemic? What will our future be like? For about five months, we have had to change our lives dramatically, we have had to stop ourselves from meeting friends and family. We cannot go out to buy toys for our kids, get new clothes, and buying groceries h Read More...
Kathmandu, August 19 The Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizens has developed an action plan to address risky situation of women, children, differently-abled persons and senior citizens amidist the COVID-19 pandemic. The action plan has outlined objectives to improve the condition of Read More...
Kathmandu, August 19 Three more traffic lights have been brought into operation in Lalitpur to facilitate vehicular movement. Metropolitan Traffic Police Division said new traffic lights were installed in Pulchowk and Harihar Bhavan in association with Lalitpur Metropolitan City, while the exi Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal Investment Bank Ltd (NIBL) and WireBarley Corp entered into an agreement for remittance service to facilitate Nepali expatriates working in Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and the US to send remittance back home to their families. This service can be used from mobile app or o Read More...
Dhanusha, August 19 The government of Province 2 has stepped up its preparations to go to the court against medical colleges and private health facilities for their non-cooperation in the control and prevention of coronavirus pandemic. A meeting of the Province Crisis Management Centre held at Read More...
Jhapa, August 19 COVID-19 infection appears to be spreading fast in Jhapa’s Damak Municipality with as many as 13 persons testing positive for the virus today. Their swab samples had been collected a few days ago and sent for testing. According to Nagendra Bhattarai, an officer at the mun Read More...
Karnali, August 19 The Birendranagar-based Provincial Ayurveda Pharmacy is facing shortage of human resource and physical capital due to sheer neglect on part of the government authorities. Ayurveda pharmacies have been reeling under negligence after the provincial government integrated its st Read More...
Tanahun, August 19 Thirteen technical human resources recruited for the District Project Implementation Unit (Grants Management and Local Infrastructure) Office have resigned. With the project workforce quitting jobs one after another, project activities mainly, the rebuilding of private house Read More...