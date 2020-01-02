New DoFE website makes seeking overseas jobs easier

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, January 1

Those wishing to opt for foreign employment will now be able to search and apply for their preferred job via the website of the Department of Foreign Employment (DoFE).

The department has developed the ‘Attestation Module’ and the ‘Worker Selection Module’ to help foreign job-seekers find the job that suits their preference and qualifications.

Informing about the new website that was launched today, Bhishma Kumar Bhusal, director general of DoFE, said, “We believe that with this website, foreign job-seekers will no longer be forced to seek the help of manpower agents.”

According to him, the website has all the necessary information for foreign job-seekers, including the list of foreign companies that are seeking applicants, where they are based, the cost of service, facilities they will provide, among other details.

“We are gradually shifting towards online system to facilitate job-seekers,” he said.

The department has already implemented foreign employment information management system and started issuing electronic stickers to foreign job aspirants to ensure their safe migration.

As per Bhusal, with this system, the recruitment process will be clean, fair and the middlemen and manpower companies will not be able to cheat the foreign job aspirants. “We will be able to track every process of the foreign job-seeker — from applying for a job to getting the final approval.”

Earlier, the manpower firms used to publish notices for vacancies in foreign companies and the job-seekers were often at their mercy to get selected.

“We implemented the new system to address a large number of complaints regarding migrants’ selection process and break the domination of middleman,” he said, adding, this system will also discourage the tendency of workers to submit the passports and money to the manpower agencies before the final selection.

With the website, the government has also eliminated the need of an agent or middleman in foreign recruitment process.

As per the new arrangement, after receiving the applications, the concerned employer company will prepare a list of selected workers based on the their qualifications, skills, experience and other indicators as prescribed.

