New Tourism Act to be tabled soon: Minister

KATHMANDU, MAY 29
Tourism Minister Yogesh Bhattarai has assured that the issues of the mountaineering sector will be addressed through the new Tourism Act, which is currently in the discussion phase.
Addressing the 13th International Sagarmatha Day today, Minister Bhattarai said, “We are holding several discussions with the stakeholders regarding the new Tourism Act and it will soon be tabled at the Parliament for approval,” he said, adding that the new act will help to strengthen the country’s economy via the mountaineering sector.
He further said that the new act will ensure security and other basic rights of the climbers during their expeditions as well as help generate more jobs in the sector.
“Safety issues are being raised frequently in the international market regarding our mountain expeditions.
The tourism ministry will work with the stakeholders to address this issue,” Bhattarai said.
He further said that the government is mulling over establishing a Climbers’ Welfare Fund, which will be mobilised to ensure the safety of those employed in the sector, such as porters and guides. “This is a proposal from the government,” he said, “I hope the private sector and other foreign stakeholders will support us to establish this fund.”
He further ensured that the mountaineering sector hit by the COVID-19 will soon begin to recover. “After the COV- ID-19 situation settles, the country’s mountaineering sector will be more regulated and secured,” the tourism minister said, adding, “The government will do the needful to take the responsibility of mountaineering workers and entrepreneurs.”
The meeting today was participated by representatives of Nepal Mountaineering Association and Department of Tourism and other stakeholders.
Nepal has been celebrating May 29 has International Sagarmatha Day since 2008.
Since the first summit on Mt Everest in 1953, a total of 6,501 climbers have successfully scaled the world’s tallest peak. Of them, 3,478 are Nepali climbers.
Mt Everest contributes a large portion to the expedition revenue collection. In 2019 alone, the government had collected around Rs 450 million in expedition royalty from climbers attempting to summit the world’s highest peak.
The number of coronavirus patients has been increasing over the past few days in Nepal. In the current scenario, it seems like the numbers would further increase in the coming days. Given that healthcare workers and frontline staff are the first responders to manage the ongoing pandemic with limited Read More...
More than 5.82 million people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and 359,389 have died, a Reuters tally shows. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. New York Mayor B Read More...
BAJURA: A woman who returned from India earlier this week gave birth to a child at a quarantine centre in Achham district this morning. Suna Nepali (26) of Thanti, Mellekh Rural Municipality-3 delivered a baby in the quarantine centre, according to local health post incharge Narendra Shah. Aux Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal Policy Institute (NPI), a free-thinking international think tank of global Nepali diaspora, has presented its observations and remarks on the government’s recent announcement on national policies and programs for the fiscal year 2077/78. With the surge of the coronavirus pandem Read More...
RAUTAHAT: Locals of Jokaha in Ishanath Municipality-6 clashed with police after the authorities attempted to transfer two COVID-19 patients from a local quarantine facility to an isolation ward in Garuda of the district. Two persons at Jokaha Madarsha were tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Read More...
Twitter says Trump broke rules on 'glorifying violence' Move follows Trump tweet on Minneapolis unrest Violence follows death of black man pinned down by police Twitter hid a tweet from President Donald Trump on Friday and accused him of breaking its rules by "glorifying violence", afte Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population on Friday confirmed that 170 people have tested positive for Covid-19, taking the nationwide tally to 1,212. This has yet again broken the record of single-day cases in Nepal. The new infections were confirmed through tests carried out at the Na Read More...