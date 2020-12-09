NIBL Ace-Khalti pact

KATHMANDU: NIBL Ace Capital Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nepal Investment Bank Ltd (NIBL) has integrated with Khalti, an emerging online payment solution in Nepal, for its open-ended mutual fund — NIBL Sahabhagita Fund, the first-ever open-ended mutual fund schemes after the enactment of the mutual fund regulation.
Investors can now invest in the scheme through Khalti, as per a media release. Previously, the investors were investing in the scheme via its payment partners: Connect IPS and e-banking of NIBL.
The fund manager believes that their continuous efforts for easy, hassle-free and user-friendly platform for investment would delight its investors.
A version of this article appears in print on December 09, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
