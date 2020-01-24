NIBL inks agreement with CNHMI

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Nepal Investment Bank Ltd (NIBL) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Chirayu National Hospital and Medical Institute (CNHMI) to provide special discount facilities on health services for its valid cardholders, staffers and the shareholders of the bank.

The MoU was exchanged between the Deputy General Manager of the bank, Bijendra Suwal and the Operation Director of the hospital, Chandeswora Nanda Raj Vaidya, in the presence of staffers from both the organisations, as per a press statement.

Now, all the employees, accountholders and shareholders of NIBL will be able to avail discounts on bed charges, in-house diagnostics, procedure charges, surgery charges and pharmacy at CNHMI.

A version of this article appears in print on January 24, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

