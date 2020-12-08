NIBLâ€™s 126th ATM

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Nepal Investment Bank Ltd (NIBL), a leading bank in the â€˜Aâ€™ class banking category, has expanded its operations by opening its 126th automated teller machine at Chunikhel Marg, Budhanilkantha Municipality.

The ATM is located within the premises of Karuna Hospital and was inaugurated jointly by NIBL Deputy General Manager Bijendra Suwal, Budhanilkantha Nagarpalika Chairperson Shree Krishna Shrestha, Monasteries Development Committee Chairperson Bhicchu Thupten Jigdol and Karuna Hospital Chairperson Tirthalal Shrestha, as per a media release.

NIBL has been catering to its customer from 83 branches, 126 ATMs, 19 extension counters, 10 revenue collection counters and 56 branchless banking counters.

A version of this article appears in print on December 08, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

