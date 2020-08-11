Public transportation sector most affected by lockdown: FNNTE

KATHMANDU: The plan to allow resumption of long-distance public transportation from August 17 across the country has again been cancelled.
The Cabinet meeting held on Monday decided to resume flight operations from September 1 citing worsening situation due to surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country. However, decision regarding the resumption of long-distance public transportation is yet to be taken.
According to Bijay Swar, vice-president of Federation of Nepalese National Transport Entrepreneurs (FNNTE), the public transportation sectors will comply with the decision taken by the government in view of rising cases of coronavirus across the country. Though he predicted that the government may decide to resume long-distance public transportation services from mid-September, he was of the view that not only long-distance transportation but also short distance transportation and private vehicles should be barred from operating owing to the rapidly increasing virus cases in Nepal.
Prior to this, on July 20, while announcing the end of nationwide lockdown, the government had mentioned that it would allow resumption of both domestic and international flights, and long-distance transportation from August 17. However, the COVID-19 Crisis Management Centre recommended that government postpone the re-opening of transportation services and operation of flights.
Meanwhile, FNNTE Vice-president Swar expressed his doubt whether the government relief announced for transport entrepreneurs and workers through the Monetary Policy regarding refinancing and loan instalments would remain limited on paper.
The FNNTE Vice-president further signalled that the transportation sector which has around 1.1 million workers and investment of hundreds of billions of rupees in the country might have already collapsed.
Moreover, FNTTE has urged the government to keep transportation industry on the priority list of businesses classified on the basis of how hard they have been hit by the pandemic, Swar said.
Also, a memo has been submitted to the Ministry of Finance through the Department of Transport Management and the Ministry of Physical Infrastructure to make available the relief packages, FNNTE Vice-president said. He also informed that secretary at the Ministry of Finance had committed to forming a basket fund — Including COVID insurance and casualty fund — for public transportation entrepreneurs and workers.
KATHMANDU: Nepal's Covid-19 tally has surpassed the 23,000 mark as 338 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours. According to the Health Ministry, the total number of cases stands at 23,310 on Monday with the addition of freshly reported cases. Likewise, 140 people previously diagnosed wit Read More...
KATHMANDU: Authorities have decided to seal the Naya Basti-Kuleshwor area of Kathmandu Metropolitan City-14 after yet another Covid-19 case came to light on Monday. This is the sixth Covid case detected in the ward in recent days, informed Shova Sapkota, ward chair of KMC-14. The person who wa Read More...
At least 19,923,980 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 729,883 people have died, a Reuters tally showed. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Read More...
DHANGADHI: The incessant rain that occurred since Sunday evening has inundated as many as 365 houses in Kailali district, of which more than 250 houses are inundated in Dhangadhi sub-metropolis alone. Water level in rivers such as Mohana, Khutiya, Shivaganga, Kada, Patharaiya has increased induci Read More...
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump’s push to crack down on illegal immigration and reshape legal immigration was at the heart of the Republican’s winning 2016 campaign and has remained at the forefront of his White House agenda. Former Vice President Joe Biden, the likely Democratic challe Read More...
MAASAI MARA, KENYA: Normally, the magnificent plains of Kenya's Maasai Mara National Reserve are crowded with international tourists hoping to see a lion hunt during the annual wildebeest migration - but this year COVID-19 means Kenyans had it all to themselves. That's good news for animal wa Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 452,236 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wh Read More...
KATHMANDU: Forty-four new cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in Kathmandu valley on Monday. Among the 44 infections reported, 36 hail from Kathmandu alone. Likewise, the other two districts of the valley -- Lalitpur and Bhaktapur -- reported four cases each, today. Currently Read More...