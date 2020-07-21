Real estate sales down 35pc in Kathmandu

KATHMANDU, JULY 20
Since the government imposed the nationwide lockdown on March 24 to control the spread of the coronavirus, transactions in the real estate sector have dropped by around 35 per cent as compared to the months before the lockdown.
Although other businesses have started returning to normal since June, the real estate business has declined by more than one-third, according to the Land Revenue Office (LRO) in Kalanki.
The real estate turnover in Kathmandu declined by 35 per cent in June as compared to the turnover in February.
As per the Land Revenue Office, there were transactions of 1,234 units of houses and land in January and 1,269 units of houses and land in February. “However, we witnessed only 861 transactions in June,” said Nilkantha Kafle, information officer at the Kalanki Land Revenue Office.
Similarly, the revenue collected from real estate business has also declined by one-third. In February, the LRO in Kalanki had collected Rs 292.77 million revenue from the real estate business. However, only Rs 193.67 million revenue was collected in June, informed Kafle.
Moreover, loans from banks and financial institutions in the real estate business have also slowed down. According to Bhuvan Dahal, chief executive officer of Sanima Bank and president of Nepal Bankers’ Association, only loans that were approved before the lockdown was imposed are being disbursed and very few new loans have been approved in recent days.
“Rather than new business, more work is being done now to sort out the old paper works,” said Dahal, adding that loans to the real estate sector could increase after the summer as banks have ample liquidity.
Meanwhile, sales and purchases through real estate agencies had completely stopped for twoand-a-half months during the lockdown and even though the Land Revenue Office has been open since June 7 real estate transactions have been sluggish.
Binod Subedi, general secretary of Nepal Real Estate Organisation, informed that at present only works related to transferring the ownership of houses and land that were sold before the lockdown are being done. “Most potential buyers are in a wait-andwatch mode expecting prices to drop due to the impact of the coronavirus,” he added.
Meanwhile, Janak Raj Joshi, joint secretary at Ministry of Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation, said that real estate transactions have sharply dropped across the country due to COVID-19. “We have received information from our offices that transactions have dropped by almost 70 per cent on average across the country,” he said.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 21, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU, JULY 19 The incessant rain in the country has somehow minimised the immediate risk of locusts. Issuing a statement today, the Plant Quarantine and Pesticide Management Centre has said that the changing direction of the wind and ongoing monsoon season in the country have minimised the r Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 19 A total of 1,082 passengers returned home today. Under the second phase of the repatriation process six flights were conducted today. According to Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), Himalaya Airlines repatriated 155 passengers and Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) brought Read More...
KATHMANDU: NIBL Ace Capital Ltd, one of Nepal’s leading merchant banking company and a subsidiary of Nepal Investment Bank Ltd (NIBL), has come up with a new tailored product ‘NIBL Professional Portfolio Service’ under the portfolio management service. This product aims to create an investm Read More...
DHADING, JULY 19 Gajuri Rural Municipality has started constructing a cold storage at an estimated budget of Rs 195.5 million in Dhading. The cold storage will be used to store fruits, vegetables, meat and other items produced by Dhading farmers. It is being built with the help of Minis Read More...
POKHARA, JULY 19 Registration of personal details for the national identity card has started in Kaski. Kaski CDO Gyan Prasad Dhakal said a field office had been set up and the work of registering personal details for the national identity card had started from today. Khagaraj Adhikari, Read More...
DAMAULI, JULY 19 Bhanu Municipality is all set to install CCTV cameras in all wards to facilitate research on leopards in Tanahun. Preparations are under way to install CCTV cameras in 4,000 hectare forest area spread from wards 1 to 9 for research purpose. A total of 36 cameras will be ins Read More...
Kathmandu, July 20 One of the major prerequisites that is heavily falling short for good governance in Nepal's state mechanism is the absence of proper management, be it in government or non-government organisations, or at various tiers of administration. Policy formulation needs to be impleme Read More...
TOKYO: A Human Rights Watch report has found child athletes in Japan often suffer physical and verbal abuse and sometimes sexual abuse during training after documenting the experiences of over 800 athletes in 50 sports. The 67-page report released on Monday titled "I Was Hit So Many Times I C Read More...